Wsc Management Union 'Clarifies Statements' About Low Morale

THE WATER and Sewerage Management Union yesterday denied the characterization of low staff morale at the corporation and expressed support for the government’s mandate and its executive management.

WSMU president Ednel Rolle sent out an urgent press release on Friday seeking to “clarify certain statements” published in the press about low morale. The WSMU press release read: “The corporation is bigger than any one person or small group of persons; our members are ready to ensure that the affairs of the organization continue to be properly executed during this transition period; we respect the government’s mandate for this organization and its minister, executive chairman and board of directors.”

Mr Laville was fired on Wednesday and accused by WSC Chairman Adrian Gibson of mismanaging the affairs of the corporation.

Mr Gibson maintained the staff morale was heightened as a result of the Ernst and Young (EY) audit tabled in the House of Assembly last week.

However, Bahamas Utilities Service and Allied Workers president Dwayne Woods suggested that employee morale was low, adding that workers just wanted operations to return to normal when WSC was not under public scrutiny.

The EY report was tabled in parliament on Wednesday, and painted a damning picture of WSC, portraying a corporation awash with irregularities.

In particular, the debacle of the Gladstone Road Waste Water Treatment Plant (GRWWTP) was exposed. Despite a budget overrun of more than 80 per cent, not since September 2016 has work been performed on the incomplete project, which was expected to receive and treat waste water from Baha Mar and return it for irrigation purposes.

The plant, initially budgeted at $9.6m with a completion date of 2014, has cost taxpayers at least $17m so far, EY said.

Mr Gibson has said the EY report would be sent to police.