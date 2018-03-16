A Year’S Wait For Trial Of Man Accused Of Stabbing His Father

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

THE man who allegedly stabbed his elderly father to death in his house off Faith Avenue south four months ago will stand trial in a year’s time in connection with the crime.

Justice Bernard Turner said Lee Sweeting’s trial over the stabbing death of his 76-year-old father, Leon Sweeting, will commence on April 1, 2019. A pretrial review date has been set for March 22, 2019.

Sweeting’s attorney Shaka Seville told The Tribune after yesterday’s hearing he has requested a pathologist’s report, which could take as many as three months to prepare. Upon his receipt of that report, and if certain issues arise with it or anything else in the matter, both he and the Crown are free to contact the court.

In November 2017, Sweeting, of Bamboo Town, stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt faced with one count of murder in connection with the incident.

According to initial police reports, shortly after 9am on November 24, 2017 officers received reports that a lifeless body was found in a home at Ambergris Street off Faith Avenue.

Officers responded and confirmed that a man was in his home, apparently deceased.

Emergency Medical Services personnel were subsequently called and confirmed he was dead.