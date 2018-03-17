One Dead, Two Injured After Shooting Off Cordeaux Avenue

One man died and two others were seriously injured after a shooting off Cordeaux Avenue on Friday night.

According to reports, several men were standing on Tufa Close shortly before 10pm when they were approached by gunmen.

Shots were fired and three men were injured.

Police officers responded and emergency medical personnel took the victims to hospital. One of them was later pronounced dead. The other two are listed in serious condition.

Police are actively investigating this matter and are appealing to members of the public for any information that can assist in identifying and locating the suspects.