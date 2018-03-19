Carifta: 80-Member Track And Field Team Ratified

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

WHEN the 26 visiting countries, led by perennial champions Jamaica, come to town over the Easter holiday weekend for the 2018 Flow CARIFTA Games, they will find a 80-member Bahamian track and field team waiting for them at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium.

Taking full advantage of hosting the 47th version of the top regional junior track and field competition for the eighth time at home, the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations ratified the team yesterday following a competitive two-day Island Luck ICares final trials over the weekend. There were about 35 qualifiers from the standard set by the BAAA based on a combination of the first and third place finishers at the previous games with the remaining athletes either falling just short of the marks or they were added for relay duties. Out of the list, there are at least five collegians - 16 from Grand Bahama, one from Andros and another from Eleuthera.

BAAAs president Rosamunde Carey said it was a tedious process that began at about 8am with the selection committee that comprised of second vice president Norris Bain from Grand Bahama, council member Patrick Adderley and deputy chairman for the CARIFTA Games, head coach Bernard Rolle, general secretary Drumeco Archer and assistant secretary May Miller.

At 12:30pm, the team was presented to the executives for their approval before it went to the general body for their ratification.

“That long process yielded the best team possible to represent Team Bahamas,” Carey said. “We started with the qualifiers and included athletes who were near the qualifying standards, who we deemed competitive enough to make the CARIFTA team.”

Rolle, who will be assisted by Dawn Johnson and six other coaches, said they have a good crop of athletes who are committed to what they do and, as a result, the Bahamian public will see some very good performances from Team Bahamas in their own backyard.

“We are going to do well to represent this country and we will not let any country come here and upstage us,” he said. “So we will do our best. We have a number of athletes from the Family Islands. We have athletes coming from Andros, Eleuthera and Grand Bahama, so it’s a good mix.”

Carey said over the trials, the athletes knew what was at stake and they really stepped it up, so she’s anticipating that Team Bahamas will be right in the thick of things.

“Our under 17 girls and boys seem to be very strong, so we will be leaning on them,” Rolle said. “The under-20 boys is a little weak, but I think they will do their thing when the time comes. And we are come so it’s going to be incumbent on us to make our country proud.” Both Carey and Rolle were of the opinion that the performances from the trials and the meets held prior showed that the throwers and the jumpers are primed to lead Team Bahamas. But they are not ruling out the sprints and after some surprised performances in the distance events, they feel Team Bahamas will be well rounded.

Here’s the full make up of Team Bahamas for the Carifta Games:

Under-20 boys

Adrian Curry (100/200m/4x100m relay); Joel Johnson (100/200m/4x100m relay); Oscar Smith (110m and 400m hurdles); Jamal Wilson (110m hurdles); Corey Sherrod (400m hurdles); Michael Stuart (400m hurdles); Bryan Low (1,500m); Gabriel Curtis (5,000m); Shaun Miller (high jump), Kyle Alcine (high jump); Denvaughn Whymms (long jump); Sean Rolle (javelin); Tristan Hanna (pole vault); Vano Rahming (pole vault); Patrick Johnson (heptathlon); Max Azor, Karon Dean and Shaquile Higgs (4x100m relay) and Devontae Smith, Gareth Lewis and Ty Dawkins (4x400m relay).

Under-20 girls

Devine Parker (100/200/4x100m relay); Denisha Cartwright (100m/4x100m relay); Wendira Moss (200m/4x100m relay); Doneisha Andrson (400m/high jump/4x400m relay); Marissa White (400m/4x400m relay); Quanisha Marshall (800m/4x400m relay); Gabriel Gibson (100m/400m hurdles); Sasha Wells (100m hurdles/4x400m relay); Angel Willie (400m hurdles); Tiffany Hanna (shot put); Daejah Moss (long and high jumps); Lakelle Kinteh (long jump/4x400m relay); Acacia Astwood (discus); Latia Saunders (javelin); Taylor Walter (javelin) and Kennedy Culmer and Destiny Huyler (4x100m relay).

Under-17 boys

Nathan Moss (100m/4x100m reay); Romeo McKenzie (100m/4x100m relay); Kendal Culmer (200m/4x100m relay); Terrance Jones (200m/4x100m relay); Raymond Oriakhi (400m/110m and 400m hurdles/4x400m relay); Ethan Hanna (400m/4x400m relay); Clathon Henfield (800m); Kendrick Major (800/4x400m relay); Mitchell Curtis (1500m/3,000m); Tyler Missick (high jump); Christian Sturrup (high jump); Chima Johnson (triple jump); Latrell Taylor (long jump); Tarajh Hudson (shot put/discus); Jerold Kelly (discus); Keyshawn Strachan (javelin); Lowell Bethel and Davon Johnson (4x100m relay) and Davonte Forbes and Deshon Joseph (4x400m relay).

Under-17 girls

Anthaya Charlton (100m/200m/long jump/4x100m relay); Jaida Knowles (100m/200m/4x100m relay); Meagan Moss (200m/400m/4x400m relay); Jasmine Knowles (400m/800m); Sierra Sears (800m); India Cartwright (100m and 400m hurdles/4x400m relay); Acaya Lightbourne (1,500m); Shaunece Miller (high jump); Makayla White (high and triple jumps); Tanisha Floyd (long jump); Carnitra Mackey (shot put); Miranda Tucker (shot put); Rhema Otabor (javelin); Miranda Tucker (javelin); Danielle Saunders, Sandra Mitchell and Georden Thurston (4x100m relay) and Angel Pratt, Javonya Valcourt and Ebony Kelly (4x400m relay).

Coaches: Bernard Rolle - Head Coach; Dawn Johnson - Asst. Coach; Kenny Moxey - Pole Vault/Multi-events; Clinton Smikle - Middle and Long Distance; Caudel McNab - Sprints/Hurdles; Antonio Saunders - Jumps; Keno Demeritte - Jumps and Anthony Williams - Sprints.

Team Manager - Courtney Wallace. Asst Team Managers - Dionne Britton and Sophia Higgs.

Congress Delegates - Rosamunde Carey, Drumeco Archer, Tonique Williams, Norris Bain and Sharon Gardiner.

There are a few athletes nursing injuries, but Rolle said the medical staff will be working on making sure that they are ready to compete. In cases where it is necessary, he said there will some fitness tests done to ensure that all of the athletes who are pending to compete are ready to compete.

With the team selected, Rolle said he’s confident that the Bahamas will be able to close the gap on powerhouse Jamaica, who is also expected to be coming to town with a full squad as they defend their title. But Carey said she feel Team Bahamas will be the best team out there and anything worse than a third place will be totally unacceptable.

Since last July, Carey said the Local Organizing Committee, of which she chairs, have been in execution motion and next week they will have the stadium draped with the pageantry. She noted that the tickets are just about sold out for the gold, silver and bronze packages, but they still have tickets for general admission at $5, starting at 4 pm.

The games will open on Good Friday with free entrance for the ceremonies at 6 pm and all of the morning sessions will be free of charge, starting at 9 am Saturday and Sunday. There will only be one session on Monday, which will climax with the closing ceremonies.

The color code for the Bahamian public when they come out to support Team Bahamas is black for Friday, white for Saturday, Aqua for Sunday and gold on Monday.

A number of Bahamian dignitaries will be on hand for the games, led by IAAF president Lord Sebastian Coe; Austin Sealy, the patron of the games and Victor Lopez, the president of NACAC. At least 6-7 Minister of Sports and or Director of Sports from the various countries will also be here.

They will also participate in the Carifta Ball that will be held in memory of the late Dr Bernard Nottage. Tickets are $150 for the black tie affair on Thursday, March 29 at 7 pm at the Melia Hotel.