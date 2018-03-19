Crime Prevention Scheme Proving Its Worth In Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Deputy Police Commissioner Stephen Dean flagged the new National Neighbourhood Watch Council as “the most ambitious crime prevention programme” in the country during a walkabout in Grand Bahama last week.

The programme, according to Mr Dean, will bring all neighbour watch groups and associations in the country registered under one umbrella to fight crime and make communities safe.

The senior police official was in Grand Bahamato meet people affiliated with various small neighbourhood watch groups throughout the island to inform them about the Neighbourhood Watch Council.

Mr Dean said the NWC would be launched soon by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis. He noted Grand Bahama has always experienced low crime levels and said that New Providence is now beginning to experience the same thing.

“We are not rushing to shooting scenes every night; we are not rushing to brazen armed robberies in the daytime, and it is because of citizens assisting the police and a number of strategies that are being utilised,” he explained.

The deputy commissioner of police said that while the RBPF supports the formation of neighbourhood watch groups, they realised that the groups work in isolation of each other.

“There are a number of community groups and associations all over the country and they are doing such good things, but a lot them work in isolation. It is the same thing in New Providence, we have over 30 neighbourhood watch groups operating in NP.”

Mr Dean explained that the Neighbourhood Watch Council, which falls under the Ministry of National Security, will be the overall body in which all groups will be registered.

“We will make sure all groups are registered under one umbrella and organised, he said. We have begun the process of identifying groups, leaders, and members. It is nationwide, and we come to Grand Bahama to look at all existing neighbourhood watch groups, community associations and those interested in starting groups,” he said.

DCP Dean they have met with the groups in New Providence and two co-chairmen have been selected to the council.

He explained that a similar meeting will take place with all groups in Grand Bahama where persons will be selected to represent the groups on the council.

Mr Dean said that one of the benefits of NWC is information sharing, adding that groups will have access to information from crime officers who will supply them with press releases.

He also stated that every policing division will have a liaison officer who will be assigned to the neighbourhood watch group. “He will attend your meetings and be in contact with you. He will find out what is happen in the community and give you updates,” he said.

The group leaders he said will undergo a two-three-day training after which they will receive a certificate and a pin. He said that group members will also attend a two-week training program at Police Training College.