Prison Officer Gunned Down In Street

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A PRISON officer became one of the country’s latest murder victims over the weekend when he was killed at Tufa Close off Cordeaux Avenue on Friday.



Michael Hanna, who is said to have joined the Bahamas Department of Corrections in 2014, was among three people shot.

Police said they received reports about the shooting shortly before 10pm. When they arrived on the scene they found all three men lying on the ground with apparent gunshot injuries to their bodies.

Hanna was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Police said the men were standing on the street when they were approached by a gunmen who fired shots in their direction.

Hanna’s murder was one of two over the weekend, the first two murders for March. There have been 21 murders for the year so far.