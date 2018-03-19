Time To Cut Off Baic And Clean Up The Mess

EDITOR, The Tribune.

BAIC - if operated and owned by a private person they would have gone out of business years ago.

BP&L would have cut them off.

NIB would have them in Court.

Look what we do?

Government continues to pour subvention money into BAIC for pure political reasoning. It should be closed and absorbed by Bahamas Development Bank which is also on the edge but not as far gone as BAIC.

Factories in Soldier Road park…I would remove their Duty Free exemption till they start paying the rent owed. Question: of those factories products do Government purchase them? This is one way to improve the cash turnover - why isn’t Government purchasing toilet and towel paper from the local producer or do the Ministers and Civil servants need the foreign softer type?

Bahamasair Family Island fares - think again Minister increase the fares by $10.00 across the board - that is nothing. Maybe the long distance flights only by $5.00.

Hacking - wrong policy and attitude…letters should have gone out from the appropriate Authority giving everyone 14.days to comply or else. Why we pussyfoot around on this life issue? Ask the Island MP’s they will tell you precisely who is hacking, they use them every day!

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

March 16, 2018.