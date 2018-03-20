Fnm Mp Warning

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Re: FNM MP Warns: People Are Angry.

The Tribune, March 14, 2018.

THIS outspoken politician could not be more accurate in his warning assessment of the FNM “disconnect” with angry voters.

It looks as if FNM arrogance, with which we are becoming more and more familiar, is already firmly entrenched (only we know what’s best and will do as we like).

They have forgotten that the FNM did not so much win the last election, it’s that the arrogant PLP bent over backwards to ensure their own loss at the hands of angry voters!

KEN W KNOWLES, MD

Nassau,

March 15, 2018.