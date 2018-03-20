0

Former Cabinet Minister Theresa Moxey-Ingraham Dies Age 67

As of Tuesday, March 20, 2018

photo

Theresa Moxey-Ingraham

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

FORMER Cabinet Minister Theresa Moxey-Ingraham died Tuesday morning at her home, according to a statement from the Free National Movement (FNM).

The 67-year-old, who was appointed Chairman of the National Training Agency last July, was reportedly wheelchair bound and gravely ill up to the time of her death.

Mrs Moxey-Ingraham is survived by her daughter, Odia A Richardson.

In addition to her most recent post at the National Training Agency, Mrs Moxey-Ingraham had previously served at various positions within government and across many civic organisations, including Minister of Transport and Communications, 1992 to 1994; Minister of Social Development and National Insurance, 1994-1995; Minister Of Health And Environment, 1995-1997; Minister of Labor, Immigration and Training, 1997 and Minister Agriculture, Commerce and Industry.

Many of her prominent appointments came during successive Hubert Ingraham administrations, from 1992 to 2002.

In a statement yesterday, the former Prime Minister said he was “shocked and saddened” to learn of her passing.

Comments

BahamaRed 1 hour, 44 minutes ago

First off she was 64 ..October 15th 1953 and she was not gravely ill. My family and I appreciate the condolences, but please be correct in what you post.

Thank you.

bogart 46 minutes ago

Never forgot the description, coming from a senior govt official, cut right to the point when describing the type of persons seeking and most in need of low cost govt housing. Strong advocate for women. RIP

