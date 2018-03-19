Police Raid Uncovers $1m In Cash

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

GRAND BAHAMA police seized $1m in cash and a large quantity of suspected marijuana and hashish in two separate raids yesterday.

The cash was found by Drug Enforcement Unit officers shortly after midnight on Monday as they searched a South Bahama residence. The suspected drugs were found in the ceiling of an apartment on the same street some three hours later.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder said: “Officers of the Drug Enforcement Unit and Rapid Response Unit, while armed with a search warrant went to a residence on Hampshire Drive, South Bahamia and discovered inside that residence over one million dollars in US currency. No arrest was made in this matter and police are actively investigating.”

She continued: “In the second incident shortly after 3am on the same date, Officers of the Drug Enforcement Unit and Rapid Response Unit, while armed with a search warrant, went to an apartment on Hampshire Drive, South Bahamia and discovered hidden in the ceiling a duffle bag containing a large quantity of suspected marijuana and suspected hashish.”

Two Bahamian men were arrested in connection with the drug seizures.

The estimated weight of hashish seized is 9.80lbs and has a street value of $20,000, according to ASP Pinder.

The estimated weight of suspected marijuana seized is 45.3lbs and it has a street value of over $45,000.

Meanwhile, police in North Bimini were tipped off to the discovery of a bag containing two guns and ammunition in a cemetery.

Police discovered two .9mm pistols, 51 live rounds of ammunition, and four magazines at the Northern Public Cemetery in Porgy Bay.

No arrests were made.

Anyone with information that may assist ongoing police investigations are asked to call 919 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) in New Providence, and 1-242-300-8477 in the Family Islands.