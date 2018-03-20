Taxi Drivers Fear Being ‘Squeezed Out’ Of Industry

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Taxicab drivers in Grand Bahama gathered at the Road Traffic Department (RTD) on Monday fed up over alleged unfair practices they claim are going on at the harbour.

The group assembled at the National Insurance Building in Freeport around 9.30am where they expressed their frustration over the illegal soliciting of cruise passengers by tour operators.

Although the protest was not sanctioned by the union, taxicab driver Wayne Rolle said they are fed up and want answers from Road Traffic officials.

“This initiative today is organised by the taxi drivers, not the union; we are gathered here to get answers as to why so many unfair practices are going on at the harbour,” he said.

Mr Rolle said cab drivers are calling on Road Traffic officials to monitor the activities at the harbour.

“We had a meeting with Ms Charmaine Fernander at RTD and she was at a loss as to what is going on out there. She did not know about the soliciting going on.

“If the activity count on the boat is 160, at the end of the day the tour operators carry 1,000 passengers, sometimes even more than that, and we want Road Traffic to monitor that,” he said.

“The tour operators are soliciting on the ground. They go in there with no pick-ups and they solicit all day on the ground.”

According to law, all pre-arranged transportation must be booked 24 hours in advance of the ship’s arrival in port.

Taxicab drivers complained they are being squeezed out of the transportation business.

According to Mr Rolle, the shipping companies are also acquiring mini-vans which they operate at the harbour.

Although a moratorium has been imposed on private charters and taxi franchise since 1992, Mr Rolle claims some tour operators are purchasing buses bonded (duty-free) and painting the name on the side and operating them without a franchise.

“Taxi drivers can’t do that, so they should not do it as a tour operator,” said Mr Rolle.

Mr Rolle met with Ms Charmaine Fernander at the Road Traffic and filed a complaint.

The Grand Bahama Taxicab Union and its members have met with Minister of Transport Frankie Campbell about the issues plaguing them at the harbour, airport, and hotels.

Mr Rolle said that tour operators continue to move about 80 percent of the visitors at the harbour.

Despite a promise made publicly by former Prime Minister Perry Christie of implementing a 50/50 share between cab drivers and tour operators, he failed to deliver on that pledge.

Mr Rolle said the number of passenger cab drivers move is getting smaller every day. “We met with the minister (Campbell), and he said what was going on was illegal; we met with Road Traffic controller, and he said it was illegal and they will stop it; every day it is getting worse,” he complained.

The Tribune attempted to contact Ms Fernander but calls placed to Road Traffic were not answered up to press time.

David Jones, president of the GBTU, said that while the action was not sanctioned by the union, taxicab drivers are very frustrated with the situation at the harbour in Grand Bahama.

“We have already put forth the issues to both governments, and so the cab drivers are tired of waiting for answers,” he said.