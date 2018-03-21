Call To Throw Out Wsc Theft Charges After Witness No-Show

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

THE ATTORNEY for one of three Water and Sewerage Corporation employees accused of stealing a fire hydrant from their employer yesterday called for the case against them to be dismissed after two key Crown witnesses failed to appear in court.

Murrio Ducille submitted to Magistrate Samuel McKinney that the case against his client, Kerven Pierre, as well as Pierre’s co-accused Latario Bowe and LeJaith Paul should be dismissed for want of prosecution after Police Prosecutor Philip Davis requested another adjournment due to the absence of the witnesses.

Mr Davis said the justification for the adjournment request was that the evidence of other persons in the matter will rely on the evidence of the two absent witnesses.

However, Mr Ducille objected to the adjournment, as he said there is “no plausible reason” why the witnesses should not be present, particularly as the matter was previously adjourned for six weeks on February 9.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney ultimately adjourned the matter to April 17, which he said is the final adjournment in the matter.

In January, Paul, Pierre and Bowe appeared before Magistrate McKinney charged with one count of stealing by reason of employment.

It is alleged they stole a fire hydrant valued at $1,024.92 from the WSC property on John F Kennedy Drive, which they had access to by reason of their employment.

The men pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Alex Dorsett is the other attorney on record for the matter, representing Bowe and Paul.