Oban Doubts

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I am becoming more and more reticent to believe anything that comes out of OPM after the Oban issue and comments made after the positive signing of the Resort development for crowded Harbour Island.

To cap everything the MP for North Eleuthera or as he would prefer St John’s confirms that Harbour Island is at over 100% employed.

Was there a traffic as in vehicular study performed? I ask this because if there is one island that a government decision created a traffic problem it is quaint Harbour Island when they allowed motor vehicles on the little island.

So the MP says the residents were consulted. I never saw any published notice for the public and the numerous NGO groups to comment.

No design - no architectural plans in a super sensitive area, ooh a promise for colonial themed design but no design. Where is the development impact study?

Editor, how can an investor price his investment if he has no plans drawn and does not know the cost of building? How does the investor know it is a $45m investment? Bahamas Investment Authority requires all that information before they say your application will be considered let alone get a meeting with the Prime Minister - doesn’t seem so today for certain people…OBAN and now this Harbour Island project.

Doesn’t the Prime Minister know the damage or cause over-crowding on this idyllic island which is a treasure of The Bahamas wrapped in decades of heritage and history – hands off Mr Prime Minister.

ABRAHAM MOSS

Nassau,

March 15, 2018.