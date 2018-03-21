Tall Tales Of Old Times

EDITOR, The Tribune.

RECENTLY, I had the privilege and pleasure of reading a book entitled, “Tales my brothers told me and other myths”, by Dorothea Davis.

It tells of her day as a child growing up on “the Fort Hill”, with many tales about her whole life and her brothers’ capers and exploits. The book is short, simply and clearly written, and hilarious. There are many “side-splitting” scenes where her brothers were telling “tall tales” or engaged in various antics.

I commend Mrs Davis for a delightful book and a good read. I recommend it to adults and children.

Secondly, I commend her for presenting a “slice” of Bahamian social history. That is what such writers do: they help us to get an insight into what life was like in one time and place or another.

Such information is lost regularly simply because fewer and fewer people who lived in a particular era are still alive - and even fewer than that dare to write. Valuable insights and information are lost daily because a current generation has not recorded it.

Thirdly, I commend Dory Davis and other “ordinary” Bahamians and Residents for adding to the national corpus of indigenous literature. It is a part of ongoing national development and maturity.

I recommend this book highly and encourage those who are interested in Bahamian social history and Bahamian life to read it.

RT REVD LAISH Z BOYD

Nassau

March 13, 2018.