Two Jailed For Stabbing Man To Death

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A MAN and 17-year-old were yesterday sentenced to 45 years in prison in connection with the stabbing death of another man in Nassau Village two years ago.

Justice Bernard Turner sentenced Shawn McPhee to 30 years in prison minus two years he spent on remand, after being found guilty of the February 13, 2016 murder of Cyril Cartwright.

The Tribune understands the 17-year-old, who was found guilty of manslaughter, was sentenced to 15 years in prison minus one year he served on remand.

McPhee and the teenager were initially arraigned on May 12, 2016 concerning Cartwright’s death.

According to reports, police received information that Cartwright was stabbed in the area of Sumner Street after being embroiled in an argument with another man.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found his body covered in multiple stab wounds in his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.