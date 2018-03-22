Minnis Rounds On Critics Of Labour On The Block Scheme

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has hit back at critics of his administration’s Labour on the Block initiative, which has assisted approximately 1,000 people with jobs.

“Those who have criticised the programme for political reasons should be embarrassed for attacking an initiative that is empowering so many Bahamian families,” Dr Minnis said during his mid-year budget contribution earlier this week.

The initiative has seen a large turn out every time it has been hosted and paints an accurate picture of the state of joblessness in the country.

However, some have questioned the sectors benefitting from the exercise and whether these jobs are long-term or sustainable.

However, Labour Minister Dion Foulkes said these employment opportunities are “definitely” long-term.

“I can say the majority of them are in the construction industry and the hospitality industry,” the minister told The Tribune yesterday.

“Also landscaping accounts for about over 100 of them. In addition to hospitality and construction they have the bulk. There were also two jewellery stores that hired quite a lot. I think over 30 people were hired by those stores.

“Security companies as well - one hired about 15 in Nassau and in Grand Bahama two security firms, hired about 10.”

He continued: “A large manufacturer in the food services industry. One hired 25 as well as a local grocer hired about 10.”

(But) I would say the hospitality industry is close to 500 jobs and construction close to 300.”

Banks, food service establishments, landscaping companies as well as entertainment entities also took on new workers.

As if these were long term sustainable positions, he said: “Yes, definitely. These are jobs at major hotels some people also went to work in Exuma. So, yes, these are permanent jobs.”

Another Labour on the Blocks event will be held on Saturday at Windsor Park Wulff Road and East Streets.

Last month Robert Farquharson, director of labour, told Tribune Business the department had registered 2,500 job seekers due to the event.

This is in an effort to aggressively dent the Bahamas’ 10 per cent unemployment rate, he said.