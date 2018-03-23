Cashiers Charged With Stealing More Than $400,000

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

FOUR cashiers at a local automotive services company in New Providence were arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court on Friday charged with collectively stealing more than $400,000 from their employer over a two-year period.

Anthonique Bowleg, Alice Murphy, Bradlisha Bullard and Shalesia Bannister appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain to answer to numerous fraud related charges concerning $495,325.57 that they are accused of stealing from Battery and Tyre Specialists from as far back as 2016.

And with the money they allegedly obtained illegally, Bannister and Bowleg are alleged to have purchased numerous items, such as Michael Kors watches, multiple flatscreen televisions as well as jewellery from the David Yurman collection.

As for 27-year-old Bowleg of St Vincent Road, it is alleged that between April 14, 2017 and March 13, 2018, she stole $111,498.55 by reason of her employment, and laundered $111,498.49 between those dates.

Bowleg is also alleged to have used money that represented the proceeds of her criminal activities to purchase Michael Kors watches, a pair of Ray Ban sunglasses, a Gucci backpack, a Gucci luggage bag, a 42-inch flat screen television between April 24, 2017 and March 13, 2018, with the intent to conceal or disguise those items.

She is also alleged to have made numerous false entries into the Battery and Tyre Specialists’ POS system, which she was also required to maintain, to show that between April 24, 2017 and March 7, 2017, some $17,871 worth of merchandise was returned to the company.

Murphy, 59, of Nassau Village, is alleged to have, between July 18, 2017 and March 14, 2018, stolen by reason of her employment, and laundered $33, 208.13 between those dates.

She is also alleged to have made numerous false entries into her employer's POS system, which she was required to maintain, to show that between July 22, 2017 to March 14, 2018, some $10,013.5 worth of merchandise was returned to the company.

She is also alleged to have dishonestly received $3,893.94 in cash, the property of Battery and Tyre Specialists, on March 19, 2018.

Murphy and Bowleg were further charged with conspiring together to steal by reason of their employment between January 1, 2018 and March 14, 2018.

Concerning 27-year-old Bannister of Cottonwood Street, it is alleged that between January 4, 2016 and March 12, 2018, she stole $182,372.38 by reason of her employment, and attempted to launder $182,372.43 between those dates.

It is also alleged that between the dates in question, she used the proceeds of her criminal activities to purchase a 65-inch Samsung television; a 55 inch Samsung Smart TV; a ring, bracelet and two bangles from the David Yurman collection, two Citizen watches; two Michael Kors watches; one Guess watch; and one Pandora bracelet with the intent to conceal or disguise those items.

Bannister is also alleged to have dishonestly received $1,315 in cash, the property of Battery and Tyre Specialists, on March 19, 2018.

She is also alleged to have made numerous false entries in the company’s POS system, which she too was required to maintain, to show that $39,468.54 worth of merchandise was returned to the company between January 6, 2016 and March 3, 2018.

Concerning 23-year-old Bullard of Washington Street, it is alleged that between January 12, 2016 and February 7, 2018, she stole $168,246.46 by reason of her employment, and also laundered that amount between those dates.

It is also alleged that between March 26, 2016 and January 23, 2018, she made numerous false entries into her employer's POS system, which she was also required to maintain, to show that $12,599 worth of merchandise was returned to the company.

All four women denied the charges as they were read out to them by the deputy chief magistrate.

Because of their not guilty pleas, the case was adjourned to June 7 for trial. Bail was denied and they were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) until that time.

They have the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

Bjorn Ferguson represents Bowleg, Terrell Butler represents Bannister, Alex Dorsett represents Murphy while Nathan Smith represents Bullard.