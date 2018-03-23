Students Stage Protest Over Mortarboards Decoration Ban

By Morgan Adderley

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

MORE than sixty students, faculty, and alumni gathered on the University of the Bahamas’ campus yesterday to protest the institution’s decision to ban the decoration of mortarboard hats and wearing of student organization stoles at graduation ceremonies.

Of the 700 students in the graduating class, 300 signed a petition asking that this decision to be reversed.

This decision was made during a meeting of the UB Graduation Committee on March 2, held in the President’s Boardroom.

According to the meeting’s minutes, which were obtained by The Tribune, the committee voted nine to two in favour of this ban.

A student later emailed UB President Dr Rodney D Smith to inquire about the reasoning behind this decision.

In an email chain obtained by The Tribune, on March 18 Dr Smith replied: “Several years ago when Greek organizations began a College of The Bahamas, without approval, students began wearing the Greek Stoles at Commencement.”

“The administration, being under control of the Council, did not take the initiative to maintain the standards associated with this highly dignified academic ceremony. Successive Greek organizations assumed that this was the norm. It is not.”

“As an internationally recognized University, it is the responsibility of faculty and administration to uphold the high standards associated with this dignified academic ceremony.”

Dr Smith added that the only items that can be worn at graduation are “academically relegated regalia”, such as academic cords.

A press release from students sent to the Tribune on Wednesday, referred to this logic as “weak and unfounded”. It noted universities accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools – an accreditation association UB is seeking to join – allows their students to decorate their hats and wear stoles.

Petition

“Is Tuskegee not an institution of academic achievement and dignity?” read the release, adding the students’ petition was “rebuffed personally” by Dr Smith.

During yesterday’s protest, participants chanted: “This is not a colony!

“We pay school fees!” and “Who stole my stole?!”

According to one student, who wished to remain anonymous, the demonstration was initially supposed to be a silent protest in the form of a walk through the Harry C Moore Library.

However, she said the students were locked out.

The group consequently gathered outside the UB sign facing University Boulevard.

Senior Class President Nelson Strachan told The Tribune yesterday: “At (UB), we as students pride ourselves in academics, service, and community.”

“What we would actually like is to be able to represent that on our graduation day.”

Ide Thompson, class of 2021, said: “We are here for our rights and education. And part of that is being creative and having our ability to wear stoles and to decorate our caps.”

“Wearing caps and stoles is not not academic, and is not undignified. There is dignity in being creative and expressing your part of being (in) a club and an organization on campus.”

Natino Thompson, class of 2020, said: “It seems like a small issue, right? But no…Always remember this— the small issues always are indicative of bigger problems.”

“One of the things we have been learning is…at the start of every revolution, students did that. Students were the ones. And so we are using our rights as Bahamians, as students, to counteract these unjust laws.”

Support

UB alumna Tameka Lewis said: “I’m out here today in support of the students but mainly in support of my sisters in my sorority.”

“(The wearing of stoles) wasn’t a problem last year, but all of a sudden it is a problem now.”

“People work hard to become members of these organizations—Greek letter organizations, academic organizations. But now they’re being minimized.”

In a statement released yesterday evening, UB reaffirmed that students will not be allowed to wear non-academic regalia at the May 2018 graduation. The university’s goal, according to its statement, is to maintain the solemnity, decorum, and respect of the ceremony.