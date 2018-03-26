Cyprianna Farewell

Re: A fond farewell

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I was so very sad to read of the recent death of Mrs Cyprianna Wilhelmina Wright-Fox. A truly charming Bahamian woman, she among others represented the best characteristics of a strong woman of grace whose work life painted a picture of building people, thereby contributing to building the kingdom of God on the job, with her family and by extension the community.

Cyprianna and I were among the twenty-three ladies selected to meet and greet official guests attending the July 10th Independence celebrations of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas in 1973. We, along with Mrs Thomasina Finlayson, the late Mrs Gwen Forbes Kelly and Ms Vernita Johnson, LVO, were later appointed to serve in the new and dynamic Ministry of External Affairs under the esteemed leadership of the late Honourable Paul Lawrence Adderley.

Regrettably, Cyprianna will now rest in peace with her hospitality sisters, Vernice Cooper, Barbara Thurston, Agnes Richardson, Thelma Byles, Shirley Smith, Allene Powell, Pandora Gibson Gomez, and Juliette Barnwell, LVO.

In this regard I wish to convey deepest sympathy to the family of Cyprianna on behalf of her surviving hospitality sisters, Portia Barnett, Gertrude Kelly, Vania Babb, Rose Humes, Julia Burnside, Thomasina Finlayson, Lillian Walker, Leah Johnson, Jeannie Adderley and Joyce Campbell.

AGATHA BETHELL

CUMBERBATCH

Nassau,

March 16, 2018.