Ingraham Appointed As Bar Council Representative To Bfsb

THE Bahamas Bar Association has announced the appointment of Bar Council member Kelli K A Ingraham as the BBA’s representative on the Board of Directors of The Bahamas Financial Services Board (BFSB).

“We are confident.” said BBA President Kahill D Parker, “that Ms Ingraham will excel in her new role as the Association’s representative.”



“We encourage the participation of all industry associations on the Board,” said Tanya McCartney, CEO & Executive Director of BFSB. “We welcome Ms Ingraham as The Bahamas Bar Association is a critical stakeholder for industry. Our collaborative efforts have resulted in the introduction of new products and services in the past. We anticipate that we can now have earnest dialogue on such matters as the controlled liberalisation of The Bar as industry sees this as a critical lever for the future growth and development of the financial services sector.”

Ms. Ingraham is a Senior Associate at McKinney Bancroft & Hughes with over twelve years of experience in Commercial & Civil Litigation, Insolvency and Financial Services.