'It's Time For Purging The House'

It’s amazing in 2012 when the past administration, the PLP, won the election we had no talk of victimisation. Now because the people’s Government has the gonads to clean up and ensure there is transparency with the operations in the people’s place, it’s victimisation. My brothers and sisters of The Bahamas, I am employed at the Water & Sewerage Corporation, The executives, most of them, along with GM Laville, was not and still does not want to cooperate with the chairman and the board of directors.

The corporation is theirs. To play games play gods with who they want when they want, I say no it’s the people’s place we serve at the pleasure of the Bahamian people all of us an we must conduct ourselves accordingly. I personally suffered persecution at the hands of the executives, for years and years they have cannibalised their own colleagues leading to firings and even Mr Laville under the PLP administration was moved about victimised and brought back to serve at the pleasure of the government of the people the FNM, where he served in two administrations. Absolute power breeds corruption and content.

Mr Laville and his colleagues have left a trail of mismanagement and corrupt practices a mile long, if those audits were to continue all hell would break loose. Am proud of what’s transpiring, it’s painful but needed at the end the only thing I ask for is to create a system that’s fair to all, not just FNMs but to PLP, DNA, all walks of Bahamians, then it’s truly the people’s time.

There is a small elitist group that Mr Laville chose to surround himself with, who bought into what his transformation was, it was not fair and was suspect, it was comprised of who he wanted to push and the non-management PLP cronies and their friends. Mr Dwayne Prickle Wood is an operative who appears not to have any known interest in working with chairman Gibson - it appears he wants to play politricks.

WSC needs real change, true transformation objectively set up to bring transparency, integrity, truth and honest business practices that will make us profitable, great and the model Corporation.

So I say this, the majority of the staff are not demoralised, we are glad for this purging, destroy the agendas of the executives to frustrate chairman Gibson and the other directors, destroy the agendas of the unions who also have their own agendas – and not the interest of the Bahamian people, whose pleasure we serve at. “They will sell their hats, pawn their coats to satisfy their greedy throats”. It’s all about them, friends, family and lovers.

