Man Found Shot Dead In His Car

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

A 34-year-old man was found shot to death in his car shortly before 3am on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in the area of Dignity Gardens off Carmichael Road and came 24 hours after a woman was fatally shot by her husband who later killed himself. Monday’s killing pushed the homicide count to 23 for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

Police said they were alerted early yesterday morning to a report of gunshots in this area and found an unresponsive man in a vehicle. He was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Despite the efforts of Emergency Medical Services personnel, the victim died on the scene.

Police confirmed the victim was Cammaron Lewis, 34.

Officers are “unclear” as to the motives for this latest homicide and are appealing to the public for assistance in the investigation.

A day earlier, a man reportedly shot and killed his wife before fatally turning the weapon on himself in an apparent murder suicide in the home they shared at Yellow Elder Gardens.

While police did not release their identities on Sunday, The Tribune can confirm they are Ashondi and Nicola Bethel. They were both government employees and the parents of three children.

On Friday, a man was shot while standing on the porch of a home on Fleming Street. According to police, the shooting occurred shortly before 11pm.

The victim and another man were standing on the home’s porch when they were approached by three men, one of whom was armed.

The armed man shot at the men, hitting one of them before he and his accomplices ran from the area.

The victim in this matter was taken to hospital where at last report he was in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information on these incidents or any crime is asked to call police at 919 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.