Man Shot As He Stands On Porch

A MAN is in hospital in stable condition after he was shot while standing on a porch of a home on Fleming Street on Friday.

According to police, shortly before 11pm, two men were standing on the home’s porch when they were approached by three men, one of whom had a gun. The armed man shot at the men, hitting one of them before he and his accomplices ran from the area.

Police are also investigating an armed robbery that occurred about an hour earlier, shortly after 10pm Friday.

A man was standing in his yard at Quarry Mission Road when he was approached by three men, armed with firearms, police said. They robbed him of cash before running away.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.