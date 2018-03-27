The Darkest Hour Of Eu Relations

EDITOR, The Tribune.

It seems apropos that the recently released movie “Darkest Hour” should come out simultaneously with the European Union’s latest bullying tactic, on weak jurisdictions, particularly in the Atlantic Caribbean arena.

Between 1933–1945, the then bogeymen of the German Third Reich were the Jewish People who were seen to have accumulated far too much money in Europe, and I suppose were seen then as a similar type problem (BEPS) and were exterminated.

Today in the Fourth Reich, under the leadership of Angela Merkel, it is the peoples of the Atlantic Caribbean, who were left here by many of the European Colonialists, as either slaves or masters, or more recently in the 1940’s, in the British Colonies as British Armed Forces, to eke out a living from the rugged limestone rock that most are made of.

Not unlike the Jews in the first half of the twentieth century, all of these Atlantic Caribbean Financial Centers eagerly walk to the doors of the new gas chambers, believing, as the EU have told them, that “you are only going in to be showered and given fresh clothes to put on”. We are making it better for you – don’t worry.

One has to wonder if these EU Member States appreciate, or are even aware, that these little islands, as small and insignificant as they were, gave their treasure, their sweat, and even their lives, to save them from Hitler’s gory boot just seventy some years ago. We should invite them to visit Nassau on Remembrance Sunday to see the wreathes that so many of our people lay in memory of loved ones who never made it home from either European initiated Wars.



Is it really the EU or OECD’s business how we run our country? If they have citizens that are not paying taxes, by all means bring them to justice in the EU. I have never understood how Apple, a USA corporation could pile up enormous profits in the Republic of Ireland, an EU country, and not have to pay taxes in America.



I think that we have done enough now, to appease the USA, OECD, EU, and every other Big Bully that wants to put their boot on our necks. I imagine we pay to be a Member of the OAS which in theory should be an organization that should be fighting these battles on our behalf. An appropriate phrase from our election jargon for the EU “Sit Small and Shut Up”!

BRUCE G. RAINE

Nassau,

March 23, 2018.