Five New Homes In Queen’S Park Development

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis addressed a ceremony yesterday for the opening of the Bahamas Mortgage Corporation’s Queen’s Park Urban Redevelopment Project.

Five homes were built under the initiative headed by the Bahamas Mortgage Corporation.

The homes, which are being offered at a cost of $120,000 to new homeowners, feature an exterior construction of a wall panel system with acrylic stucco finish, an energy sufficient building process with insulated walls and ceilings, hurricane impact windows and wood cabinetry with granite counter tops.

This is just one aspect of housing initiatives proposed under the Minnis administration.

Environment and Housing Minister Romauld Ferreira told reporters yesterday the other aspect – low cost lots for first time homeowners at less than $30,000 – will be offered in May.

He said 20 lots would be up for sale in the Sunset Close extension just behind the Carmichael Road Post Office, at Carmichael Village – Carmichael Road West and in the Lionel Davis Development at Fox Hill.

The project unveiled yesterday, located Christopher Street just off Farrington Road, will serve as a model for future developments, particularly in the inner city of New Providence and in Freeport, Grand Bahama, officials said.

“BMC understands the need for urban redevelopment, especially in New Providence, as a result, the corporation extended its construction into the Queen’s Park Subdivision, resulting in the Queen’s Park Urban Redevelopment Project,” Dr Minnis said.