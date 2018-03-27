Homicides Down - But ‘One Murder Is Too Much’

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

WHILE lamenting the fact that “one murder is too much,” Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday said homicides are down considerably compared with this time last year.

Still he stressed his administration will do what it can to counter the problem.

He spoke to reporters on the sidelines of a Mortgage Corporation event yesterday when asked about a reported murder-suicide on Sunday and what the government would do to stem domestic violence as well as general crime.

“We have spoken to that extensively in Parliament,” Dr Minnis said. “I pointed out that murder has been decreased by 45 percent. You know, one murder is too much. And we’ll do everything we can to try and minimise it as much as possible. We’ll do everything possible that we can do.”

There have been 23 murders recorded thus far for the year, while 38 were recorded in the same period this time last year, according to The Tribune’s records.

While Dr Minnis noted a decrease of 45 percent, The Tribune’s figures show murders have dropped by 39 percent compared with this time last year.

Earlier this month, National Security Minister Marvin Dames reported that overall crime is down 14 percent.

On Sunday, Nicola Bethel was murdered by her husband, Ashondi Bethel, in an apparent murder-suicide.

Mr Bethel reportedly shot his wife in their Yellow Elder Gardens home before turning the gun on himself.

The couple shared three children who were reported to have been home at the time of the incident.

Yesterday, police found Cammaron Lewis, 34, dead in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

The incident took place in the area of Dignity Gardens, off Carmichael Road.

Police are appealing to the public for any assistance in these investigations or any other case.