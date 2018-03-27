Passport Office Says Apply Early

THE Passport Office is encouraging people to apply early for new passports this year.

Peak periods for application are Easter, summer, the American Thanksgiving holiday and Christmas.

Officials said passports may be collected from the Passport Office’s Issuance Section on University Drive, formerly Thompson Blvd, from 8.30am to 4.30pm on week days.

Applications for new passports are received from 8.30am to 3.45pm weekdays but may be subject to an earlier cut off based on the volume of customers on a given day, officials said.



The public has also been reminded that a validity period of six months prior to the passport’s expiration date is required for international travel.

Passport application forms will be available at all New Providence public libraries at the end of May.