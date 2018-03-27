Pha Names New Managing Director

THE Public Hospitals Authority has announced the appointment of Catherine Weech as managing director effective March 1.

“Ms Weech brings a wealth of experience to the position, having served more than 30 years across various institutions and agencies in the nation’s health sector,” a press release noted.

Ms Weech entered the public service in 1981 as a physiotherapist at the Princess Margaret Hospital. She is a graduate of California State University and Texas Woman’s University, in Dallas, Texas, where she earned a MSc in health services ddministration in 1984. She was promoted to senior assistant hospital administrator at PMH, and served in that position for six years.

In 1990, she accepted the position of administrator in the Department of Public Health where she spearheaded the establishment of the Department of Public Health, an independent construct of the Ministry of Health with all requisite administrative departments. During her seven years as DPH administrator, Ms Weech implemented regional healthcare offices in several Family Islands.

She also served as hospital administrator at the Grand Bahama Health Services/Rand Memorial Hospital during the period 1997-1998, and began her tenure as hospital administrator at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre in 1998, successfully managing operations at the country’s only public geriatric and psychiatric hospital institution until 2010. She then returned to the Grand Bahama Health Services/Rand Memorial Hospital as hospital administrator and served in that position for four years.

In 2014, she put her experience and skills to work on behalf of the Bahamian people as health systems designee and health systems strengthening consultant, with the National Health Insurance project. Ms Weech follows Michaela Virgil-Storr and Herbert Brown as the authority’s third managing director since its establishment in 1999.