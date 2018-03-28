Crawfish Season Closes April 1

THE Department of Marine Resources has reminded the public of the closed season for harvesting crawfish, which runs April 1 until July 31.

During this period, it is an offence for an individual to capture, have in one’s possession, kill or offer for sale or market any fresh or live crawfish.

Individuals possessing crawfish trapping permits, crawfish exporter’s licences and permit holders authorising the use of air compressors are reminded that these all expire on March 31. During closed season, all crawfish traps must be stored on land and, all crawfish processors, restaurant and food stores must file a report to the Department of Marine Resources stating the exact quantity of crawfish in their possession as of April 1. Processors with intentions to export crawfish during its closed season are reminded that they must first obtain a special permit from the Department of Marine Resources.

The utilisation of an air compressor during the period of the closed crawfish season to aid in any fishing in The Bahamas is prohibited. Persons are to further note that during this time it is an offence to both have marine resources and an air compressors onboard vessel at the same time.

“Fisheries inspectors will be vigilant to ensure compliance with the regulations,” the department noted in a press release. “Violators will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The Department of Marine Resources requests the full co-operation of all fishers towards it mandate of ensuring the sustainability of all marine resource for the future generation of Bahamians.”