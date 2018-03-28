Giants Stay Undefeated, Bucket Take Upper Hand In Semis

THE Commonwealth Bank Giants stayed undefeated and the Aliv Bucket took the upper hand in their respective best-of-five semi-final playoff series as the New Providence Basketball Association played a double header on Monday night.

In the men's division one feature contest at the AF Adderley Gymnasium, the Giants paraded past the PJ Stingers 116-99 to snatch a 2-0 lead in their series that will continue after the Easter holiday. And in the men's division II opener, Aliv routed the Caro Contractors Resistance 102-82 as they surged ahead 2-1 in their series that will also continue after the break.

However, the NPBA will play a double header in the other half of the two series tonight before they shut down for Easter. In the opener at 7pm, the Breezes High Flyers are slated to take on the Triple K Stampers and the Rockets play the University of the Bahamas Mongoes in the division one feature contest.

• Here's a summary of the two

games on Monday night:

Giants 116,

Stingers 99

D'Shon Taylor, in 32 minutes and 11 seconds, shot 10-for-24 from the field, 3-for-10 from the three-point line and 10-for-13 from the free throw line for a game high 33 points with four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Taylor led three other players in double figures as Michael Bain had 21 points, seven steals, six rebounds and four assists with a block shot, Tehrad Rahming came off the bench with 15 points and eight rebounds, Kevin Hinsey also contributed 11 points with seven rebounds off the bench, Tehran Cox had nine points, three assists and two rebounds and Jeffrey Henfield added nine points.

In a losing effort for PJ's, Salathiel Dean had 27 points and 16 rebounds, Randy Williams had 24 points, four rebounds and as many steals; Mark Hanna had 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists, Marc Taylor had eight points, six rebounds and three block shots off the bench and Kendrick Curry added six points with three steals, two rebounds and as many assists.

Aliv Bucket 102,

Resistance 82

Rashad Ingraham, in 36:03 minutes, had a game high 25 points on 11-for-22 from the field, 3-for-6 from the three-point line and 6-for-8 from the foul line, to lead their team to victory. He also had 17 rebounds and three assists.

Akeil Bullard had 21 points, 11 rebounds and a pair of steals and blocks, Dylan Musgrove came off the bench with 18 points, six rebounds, two assists and as many blocks, James Rolle had 16 points, eight assists, three rebounds and two steals and Levonne Moxey chipped in with 12 points.

For Caro Contractors, Quemah Gibson scored 23 points with 17 rebounds in 37:31 minutes. He was 10-for-21 from the field and 3-for-4 from the foul line.

Shannen Philips had 21 points, Kamal Murphy had 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists and Marcian Higgins helped out with nine points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks.