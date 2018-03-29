Boys Arrested After 'Dangerous Drugs' Found At High School

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
POLICE took three boys into custody after finding a small quantity of “dangerous drugs” at a high school in New Providence Thursday.
Police press spokesperson Assistant Superintendent Shanta Knowles said police suspect the drug found is marijuana.
She said police are still investigating the matter.
Police are also investigating a shooting incident on Wednesday that left a man nursing injuries.
Shortly after 3pm the man was standing on the corner of Balfour Avenue and Washington Street when he was approached by a man with a firearm. The man shot him before running away.
Police are searching for a man involved in an attempted armed robbery on Wednesday. Shortly after 8am that day a man armed with a firearm entered a service station on Tonique Williams-Darling Highway and demanded cash. His robbery attempt was unsuccessful so he ran from the station, jumped into a purple Nissan Cube and sped off.
proudloudandfnm 5 hours, 51 minutes ago
Marijuana is not a dangerous drug. Now these young men will have a criminal record. Stupid. Legalize marijuana and stop making criminals out of people...
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 27 minutes ago
Notwithstanding all the benefits that supporters list for marijuana, I thought everyone acknowledged that its not a suitable drug for teenagers. I doubt they'll give them a criminal sentence, it already stated that when these cases go to court the judge will typically opt for a treatment program. Now it might be different if these guys were selling drugs. I don't know anyone who'd think it was ok for a teenager to be selling anything illegal to minors
sheeprunner12 2 hours, 5 minutes ago
More than half of Bahamian high schoolers have probably smoked weed at least once ......... Why are we acting as this is so surprising??????
