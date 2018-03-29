Crimes And The Solutions We Need

EDITOR, The Tribune.

CRIME — much of what we unfortunately experience is controlled by the Law of Averages.

A criminal decides to go on a run of robberies - murders - rapes the statistics fly off the chart… note this is common check back.

The police very rarely stop a crime, a perfect example was the very unfortunate murder-suicide this past week in Yellow Elder, it is alleged that fatal shots were fired with the police outside the home. You call 911 to the scene of a crime.

Cleaning up of west side of Arawak Cay? There probably is a link with BP&L - Fortress Energy and the development of LNG as the choice fuel for BP&L. Note the recent press release from APD CEO of an alliance between APD and Fortress.

By the way…who has a legitimate lease has a legitimate lease - I suspect most don’t and therefore are illegal - no rights, sorry fellas! Pack up and vacate.

Hacking at LPIA - it is totally incredible to hear that it could take anything unto three-four months more before this could be under control for some feeble reason that the Civil Aviation Authority, quote: ‘is busy’ - busy and lives are at stake? With or with our Regulations you surely can’t be flying without some sort of Licence. Not only for the aircraft but the pilot…Minister intervene today, NOW send the Inspectors to General Aviation on Coral Harbour Road and inspect and those not with Licences deal with them immediately - the aircraft owners also. By the way who did own the fatal aircraft that crashed off Andros - it was never disclosed?

ABRAHAM MOSS

Nassau,

March 28, 2018.