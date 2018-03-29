Minnis In A Muddle

EDITOR, The Tribune.

ISN’T a Minister supposed to have a hands-on knowledge of what is going on with at least the important projects in ones Ministry?

The Prime Minister took the legally unsupported BEST Commission into OPM so he is responsible but does not seem to know where basic issues are on the most important project that’s come through that office, if it did, and approved in a Heads of Agreement.

In the UK the Prime Minister every Wednesday is in attendance in the House of Commons for Prime Ministers’ Question time…any MP on either side through the Speaker asks the hashish questions you wish to put.

Here usually in a term of Parliament there are hundreds of questions to the Prime Minister unanswered.

If it really is People’s Time let’s see every other week the Prime Minister will have to answer questions from MPs…this will be a start for a People’s Parliament.

Forward all Heads of Agreements - MOUs have to be put online within 24-hours of their signing and tabled in Parliament within seven days.

I read Mr Coulson’s proposal for Agreements, etc…Investment Authority - taxes concessions, etc, are exclusively in the hands of the elected - Cabinet. DOA Sir…your chooses - surely conflict of interest inevitable?

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

March 27, 2018.