Outrage Over Dog Fight Video

By Morgan Adderley

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

A VIDEO circulating on social media depicting a man encouraging a dog, believed to be a pit bull, to kill a smaller dog sparked outrage on Thursday.

The three minute two second clip shows the larger dog viciously attacking and biting the neck of the smaller dog and dragging it into the sea, while the smaller dog screams and yelps.

The person filming the video can clearly be heard encouraging the attack and claiming that this is not the first dog fight the pit bull has won.

“That’s three under the belt! Good boy, good boy. He kill that one, he kill that one. That’s three under the belt,” he can be heard repeating.

After a beat, he adds another to the dog’s kill list, saying: “No that’s four. That’s four under the belt. Cause yesterday that was the third one, yea. And today a fourth one.”

Kim Aranha, president of the Bahamas Humane Society, called the video “terrible and disgusting”.

“This is exactly the kind behaviour that makes people dislike pit bulls and pit bull owners.”

“I’m urging the pit bull and the bully community to come out and condemn this, because really they are the ones who need to protect their own reputation.”

Mrs Aranha added that more investigating has to be done into the video, to determine whether it took place in New Providence or another Family Island, as well as to ascertain when the incident occurred.

“We are totally opposed to this. We plan to go to the police.”

Earlier this month, another video went viral on social media showing a man brutally killing a sea turtle in Grand Bahama.

The 41-second video shows a man crushing the turtle’s head with a hammer while the animal tries to escape.

Three people were later charged with possession of a marine turtle under Section 29A of the Fisheries Resources Regulations and Section 24 Subsection (1) of the Fisheries Resources Act Chapter 244.

They were given a conditional discharge, ordered to perform 500 hours of community service, and attend a voluntary intervention programme at Magistrate’s Court.

The Bahamas National Trust and many activists expressed anger at the “lenient” sentencing, saying the maximum fine of $3000 or a year imprisonment (or both) should have been imposed on the perpetrators.