Support For Adrian Gibson

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Now, I read with interest on what is and has taken place at Water and Sewerage Corporation. An entity owned by the Bahamian taxpayers. Any government has a right to have an audit done, whether or not the Executives of that government-owned entity is appraised of it or not.

The government of the day has a responsibility to its people, and to know what is or has been done. Based on any findings the person(s) who has been given the job to oversee the objectives of the government must know what they are up against.

Before anyone takes over such an organisation, would you not want to find out what has transpired during the running of an entity? If am taking over a store, I would like to know that based on my inventory sheet, this is what you say I have. So, you say it’s X but when I have my check complete I don’t have X. Now, where do I go from here because you said I have X.

Based on the audit many discrepancies were found, and because the gatekeepers refused to be upright these wrongdoings were uncovered. Now what? Do I keep these individuals who have been exposed of wrongdoing when in fact they are supposed to be the gatekeepers for the people’s money.

If the organisation is trying to rewrite the wrong and fix it to run professionally and to run as a profitable business, why should we, the people, be upset. I welcome the change that will come and that we can be very open and transparent.

For too long we, as a people, closed our eyes and folded up and said “I will not get involved”. Well the time has come, no more of my money as a taxpayer, so I support what has taken place at Water and Sewerage Corporation.

If you do nothing, you fear nothing, if you did your job without compromising yourself, you have nothing to fear. But knowing you sit in a particular drivers seat and did anything that compromised your integrity then, you can’t cry wolf now. You didn’t look around the corner, you couldn’t see what was coming. Well, now you see a new day has come, where corruption is being stamped out.

It’s happened all over the world, we are not alone in this. Many of the staff said it was long over due and those whose morale is low are those who see nothing wrong with what was done. How can you see what has been exposed as that’s business as usual, really... You see you can’t send me home for lack of trust and confidence and you, the executives, get a slap on the wrist. You can be a developer of a subdivision, then another did the administrative work on the subdivision in which he also has shares and then turn around send out your billable fees to the company whose name the subdivision is in. How could I have respect for them really. My question, if the audit goes any deeper what and who else will be exposed for wrong doing?

My Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said at a rally if you are found doing anything that is corruption, whether PLP, FNM or anyone for that matter will be hauled before the courts. So now that transparency has come, there’s a problem.

Kudos to the chairman, Adrian Gibson, for taking a bold stand.

ANONYMOUS

Nassau,

March 21, 2018.