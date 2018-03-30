Haitian Migrants Deported After Pleading Guilty To Illegal Landing

One day after they were apprehended by the Defence Force off Governor’s Harbour, 89 Haitian Nationals were charged before the courts in Eleuthera on Thursday for violation of the Immigration Act.
The 11 children, 14 women and 64 men who were apprehended in their vessel on Wednesday, were all charged with illegal landing. They all pled guilty and were sentenced to conditional deportation.
They were all deported later that day.
Two other Haitian nationals were also charged before the courts in Eleuthera after they were found in a 30-ft cabin cruiser off Half Moon Cay, located off San Salvador by the crew members of HMBS Cascarilla.
One of them did not have the proper document and was charged with illegal landing. He was sentenced to 15 months in jail and will be deferred to the Immigration Department for deportation after serving his time.
The other Haitian national, who possessed a spousal permit, was charged with harbouring an illegal person. He was given a 1-year imprisonment term and a $3,000 fine. His vessel was also seized and confiscated.
Comments
TheMadHatter 13 hours, 31 minutes ago
Ya beast !!!!!
stillwaters 13 hours, 28 minutes ago
Now, time to drag Bahamians, who hire and use illegals like slaves, to the courts and jail them too.
mandela 12 hours, 23 minutes ago
They can start at AF Adderly school where construction is going on
stillwaters 11 hours, 3 minutes ago
And every landscape truck on these streets. How come we know where to look, but authorities play blind?
TheMadHatter 10 hours, 56 minutes ago
Stillwaters, when you take your family to Disney World on summer vacation you don't find everything already prepaid by an anonymous benefactor.
stillwaters 8 hours, 6 minutes ago
True.....
TheMadHatter 42 minutes ago
Seriously though, while my initial comment above (ya beast) sounds funny - this is not at all a funny situation. These are human beings who are fleeing unthinkable poverty and harsh conditions. They deserve better simply because they are human. I hold no hatred toward Haitians.
The question needs to be did the parents of the 11 children realize they were living in Haiti when they had sex? Did they use precautions? Were options available to them? Were such things forbidden by the Catholic Church which states its followers should only use the Rhythmic Method?
Have the Haitian people ever considered chasing the bishops and priests to Hell out of town the same way they did the French?
Do Haitians intend to fight to make a rich and prosperous Haiti or do they intend to continue to breed like rabbits and send their poor starving citizens all over the world crying "Somebody please help poor little me!!" like a bunch of cry-baby sissies?
Start the fight by kicking the Catholic Church out. Re-examine your faith and ask yourselves whether God wants his children to starve. I submit that while the Pope doesn't care, God does care. HE will deal with the Pope later. You deal with a condom manufacturer now.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID