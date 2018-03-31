Carifta 2018 Day One, Session One: Two Medals For The Bahamas

The Bahamas has landed two medals after session one on the first day of the Carifta Games at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium.

M'Kayla White won the silver in the Girls Under 17 High Jump with a jump of 1.65m. Jamaica’s Shantae Foreman took the gold in that event (1.74m) and Curaçao‘s Vanessa Mercera the silver with 1.71m.

And there was a silver for the Bahamas’ Keyshawn Strachan in the Boys Under 17 Javelin. His throw of 50.14m placed him behind Trinidad and Tobago’s Veayon Joseph (55.92m) and ahead of Turks and Caicos’ Katrell Pierre (45.24m).

The action continues on Saturday afternoon.