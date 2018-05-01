Shine Bright Like A Diamond: Debutante Of The Year Finds Her Self-Confidence

By CARA HUNT

cbrennen@tribunemedia.net

At age 17, Diamond Pearson’s future shines as bright as her name implies. The 12th grade St Anne’s honour student, granddaughter of prominent pastor Rev Dr C B Moss, has been named the 2018 Debutante of the Year after completing a six-month empowerment and etiquette programme. And thanks to her academic prowess, she also has received the scholarships she needs to attend the college of her choice.

The Bahamas Debutante Foundation is a non-profit, family-based organisation that seeks to assist in the development of 12th grade female students. During weekly educational sessions, the young ladies are taught social graces and decorum before being formerly presented to society at a gala ball.

“I had heard a lot of people talking about the debutante programme,” Diamond told Tribune Woman, “and they had so many positive things to say about the programme that it made me want to be a part of it.

“I am not one to back down out of a challenge. We had meetings every Saturday afternoon. Every week, we took a different segment in completing the jigsaw of what it takes to become a lady. So for example, one week, we learned how to eat in a formal setting, which knife and fork and which glass to use. Another week we learned how to dress for success.”

Additionally, she said there were classes about healthy lifestyles and how to speak and act with confidence. Towards the end of the programme, the young ladies also learned how to waltz for the special father-daughter dance at the ball.

“Originally, we started out with about 50 young ladies, but some of them left the programme, because it is not easy to dedicate every Saturday from 2pm to 4pm to come to sessions and there are a lot of activities, and then you also have to sell ads for the booklets for the ball, so it requires a lot of dedication and discipline,” she said.

Despite the hard work, Diamond said it was definitely worth the effort.

“I truly got self-confidence. Before the debutante programme I was shy and never liked speaking in public, but it really helped me feel completely comfortable and I was able to compete in the Junior Achievement speech competition and was the third place winner,” she said.

“The other thing that being in the programme taught me is that it made me take more pride in my appearance. Before, if I went out, especially if it was just around the corner, I would just throw on something and go, but then I learned that anything can happen and so it is always important to be dressed appropriately.”

Diamond’s other achievements include being the vice president of public relations for her Junior Achievement company, Bahamas First. She is also involved in the modern languages club, the St Anne’s soccer club, the Anchor Club, the It’s Academic Team, Inter-House Spelling, the Crusaders Brass Band and St Anne’s brass bands.

Diamond hopes to take what the debutante programme has taught her and be true role model for other young girls.

“I know with this title people will be watching me and I hope to be an example. I have a younger cousin and I want her to be able to learn from me, and even my mom has said that I have been able to teach her a few things she may not have known.”

After graduation, Diamond plans to attend college, and with nine scholarships already under her belt, she has many options as to where she will be heading in the Fall.

“I want to go to study audiology and speech pathology, because I feel that it is a field that is really needed in the Bahamas. At the moment there are only two audiologists in the country and there are many people who are either deaf or may have a hearing problem that has not been diagnosed, and so I really feel that with this career I can really make a positive impact on society,” she said.

Diamond’s mother, Crystal Moss, said her daughter’s achievements are no surprise to the family.

“What makes Diamond so special is that she was born with a blood clot on her brain, and doctors said that she had a 50-50 survival rate, and if she survived, she would be challenged developmentally. That never happened; she survived and thrived,” said Ms Moss.

“She has truly lived up to her name – she is beautiful, brilliant and tough. She has never brought us one day of trouble and she is the bright star in our family.”

Diamond said she would like to make special mention of Christina Johnson and her committee, as well as her family, especially her grandfather, Rev Dr C B Moss who danced with her at the father-daughter dance and has been her greatest supporter, along with grandmother, Francisca Moss; her aunts Carol and Lesley, and all her sponsors, friends and St Anne’s School.

Ms Moss said she has seen the positive impact the programme has had on Diamond.

“Prior to entering the debutante programme, Diamond was extremely shy. I have watched her transform into a confident, extraordinary young lady, and I am forever grateful to the programme. A programme such as debutantes should be encouraged to promote positivity among young women,” said the proud mother.