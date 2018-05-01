100 Days Off: Dozens Sacked As Lloyd Cracks Down On Work-Shy Staff

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE Ministry of Education has terminated contracts of a “couple dozen” contract workers who “violated their employment agreement,” Education Minister Jeffrey Lloyd, pictured, said yesterday.
The action came weeks after he revealed some 200 employees have exhibited delinquent behaviour, not going to work or failing to perform when they do go. Some people, he said, have missed work for 40, 50, 70 and 100 consecutive days, all while receiving pay.
He told reporters before Cabinet yesterday: “Some weeks ago I informed you that we identified 200 plus individuals who have in a sense violated their employment agreement and arrangement with the Ministry of Education. I indicated to you that those persons were either disciplined or terminated and I am happy to report that the disciplining process is underway and there have been some terminations and there will be more and there will be further disciplining of those who we think warrant it.”
Asked how many people have been terminated, Mr Lloyd declined to give an exact number because he said the process is ongoing; however, he said a couple dozen people have already been let go.
“It is the intention of our ministry to engage as many persons who are suitably qualified and are interested and are capable and who wish to be a part of this revolution in education that is now presently underway but there are obligations that they have to fulfil,” he said.
“First of all they’ve got to come to work and when they do come to work they must come to work on time and they must do their jobs. I think that is only fair. That’s what the Bahamian people expect. That’s what the Bahamian people deserve, that’s what the Bahamian people demand and we are going to ensure that the Bahamian people get value for their money and that’s the only thing that we are doing. So the exercise that is underway now is an exercise of fairness and equality so that we for the sake of those persons and for the sake of our country get what they just deserve.”
The delinquent workers are not limited to a single department in the ministry, Mr Lloyd said.
“These are contract workers in the Security Department, General Services Department and elsewhere.”
If not fired, workers could be disciplined, with this involving them receiving “letters of warning or suspensions,” Mr Lloyd said.
“It could also require that they submit to certain behavioural corrections and it may also require some people we see have talents and abilities may deserve one more chance and additional training and so on.”
In the past, Mr Lloyd has said he will address the problem of delinquent workers regardless of the criticism he may receive for firing people.
“I don’t have time to play with the naysayers,” he said last month.
“‘Oh listen, he’s heartless. I understand he used to be a deacon.’ Jesus called for order and responsibility and I’m not going to do anything less. Listen if you (have) a job, please come to work, come to work on time. When you come to work, please do your job and make sure you exhibit the manners and respect your parents taught you or should have taught you. But I’ll tell you this: we are going to give you the opportunity to do what you ought to do.
“And if you don’t, we are unfortunately going to have to part ways.”
Comments
ohdrap4 9 hours, 4 minutes ago
good. happens to teachers too.
long suffering ones have to substitute for the fakers.
TalRussell 9 hours, 2 minutes ago
Ma Comrades, pretty poor display management if reading this signifies repeatedly running to the media with your severe case procrastination before actually getting down firing government workers who have proven it was a much too generous of a political decision to have engaged their services in the first place..... likes how many millions from public purse has your ministry spent to media justify you wish be fair to end up same results as if you hadn't spent the public pure's moneys? Some people talk a good management game before being handed the responsibility only end up embroiled in much controversy. Looks like everything this minister touches ends up be media attention grabber controversial. To whom much was expected may be among the top five of the biggest letdowns for the 91,409 voting red shirts back 10th May 2017.
John 7 hours, 28 minutes ago
One time ago the public service was labeled as a place where ‘they don’t pay much, but you don’t have ta work hard. And once you get a job dere you ain’t gatta worry about getting fire. You could stay rite there till time fer dey ya give ya one lil pension. You cud even move through out the system without losing seniority.’ But today civil servants want to earn the same pay as they do in the private sector. They want the same benefits and the same recognition. So, of course, they have to be held to the dames standards: Work or be fired!
bogart 6 hours, 34 minutes ago
As a nunber of punishments and corrections have been cited there is one which needs clarifying ....'it could also also require that they also submit.to certain behavioural corrections'
BahamaPundit 6 hours, 17 minutes ago
What I don't like is the FNM seems to pick on and fire the small man, while leaving sacred cows, such as Bisx, URCA, BAMSI and Securities Commission untouched. These institutions basically do nothing and are hugely over staffed with fat cats that sit around and soak up tax payer funds with their six figure paychecks. Very unfair. It's easy to pick on the small man, but the optics are terrible!
Clamshell 6 hours, 4 minutes ago
The “optics” would be better if everybody — including “da little man” — actually did the work they’re paid to do.
joeblow 5 hours, 39 minutes ago
"do the work they're paid to do" --- I thought cussing was not allowed in this forum!
athlete12 5 hours, 50 minutes ago
This isn't about other institutions. This is about our education system and workers within it should come to their job on time and aspire to do it well! If that is not the case then go home.
We cannot excuse laziness and lack of social responsibility
BahamaPundit 6 hours, 9 minutes ago
Look at the staff of BISX and The Bahamas hardly does any trading compared to other countries. Five people could run BISX:
https://www.google.bs/search?q=bisx+staff&client=ms-android-samsung&prmd=ivn&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwj75am5tefaAhVFulMKHSbhCR0Q_AUIESgB&biw=412&bih=766&dpr=2.63#imgrc=EK4UWYIJ6PNvDM:
tetelestai 17 minutes ago
BahamaPundit, you are quite ignorant. And, I don't say that to be rude. Perhaps, instead of looking up staff pictures, you should check the independent audit financial statements for URCA, BISX and the Securities Commission and you will see that the amount of subvention each receives is quite small. But, of course, I am sure that facts are not what you are after....is it?
Clamshell 6 hours, 6 minutes ago
Hilarious. Most Bahamians with jobs at least show up, even if they don’t do anything other than talk about lunch, order lunch, eat lunch, then discuss the lunch they’ve eaten until ... it’s quittin’ time!
BahamaPundit 6 hours, 5 minutes ago
Look at the staff of the Securities Commission and they hardly bring any litigation against funds or do anything for that matter:
https://www.google.bs/search?client=ms-android-samsung&biw=412&bih=412&tbm=isch&sa=1&ei=8OPpWqDuBpCn5gLyyJyoCA&q=bahamas+securities+comission+staff&oq=bahamas+securities+comission+staff&gs_l=mobile-gws-wiz-img.3..30i10.19434.28495..28739...2....138.3648.8j26......0....1.......3..0j35i39j0i67j0i24.9ZTPyM%2BE38Y%3D#imgrc=bG4avD2PRAsOVM:
sheeprunner12 5 hours, 19 minutes ago
It is rather peculiar that the Ministry of Education seems to be the ONE institution that has so many "phantom workers" .......... This is very troubling as it begs to wonder what is going on in the other fifteen Ministries ......... Why is Lloyd the only one bitching about all of these absentee workers??????? .......... What happens when these HR audits are done across the Public Service, but only ONE Minister seems to be hollering?????? ......... and there are many "phantom teachers" being paid as well and not accounted for in many schools or on the teaching staff, or under whatever titles they are stashed........ Education is just a peculiar maze.
BTW: What is with this madness of these combined graduations across this country ...... after that debacle last year????? ........ and some students are still waiting to get 2017 diplomas ..... SMH
Chucky 5 hours, 10 minutes ago
hi
bogart 5 hours, 1 minute ago
SUBVENTION or grant to assist or its just plain part of da BUDGET
Look at how many entities govt organizations have been getting the fancy word used by politiciams to grant money from going to otherwise critical, crucial governance that some new govt always promises to change to better the people who they want to vote for them.
Many entities get this support even those with PRIVATE SHAREHOLDERS LIKE BISX where govt is a 40% owner throuh the Central Bank, amd even Bank of the Bahamas. BoB, BISX,Bahamasair, Development Bank......etcetcetc.....year after year after year govt propping them up with taxpayers money and dey just sucking up the taxes off of the backs of the poor, suffering, 1 in 8 going to bed hungry, 40,000 below poverty line, citozems in soup lines, no beds at hospital, businesses stretched way past overdue overdrafts, owing suppliers........govt entities losing money amd still being propped up......after 5 year of one govt, after 5 years pf another, 10, 20 years and these employees hired, getting regular paychecks, medical benefits, pensions,vacationing, allowamces......and taxes always going to make sure they geys dey salaries every payday...aint fair to da pore, hungry, suffering, sick, dying....some cant even afford to get buried....somebody has to be responsible????
DDK 2 hours, 36 minutes ago
This seems to have become a global problem. Just look at our close neighbours to the north-west where it arguably started. None of the continents have been spared. Capitalism and democracy no longer work (if they ever really did) because the politicians are paid off by the corporate rich to do their bidding. In many cases the politicians ARE the corporate elite or aspire to join their ranks. The Bahamas did not want to be left out...........
jackbnimble 2 hours, 4 minutes ago
The Government has been ordered to "trim the fat" with the oversaturated public service. Lloyd has been looking for an excuse to flex his muscles so you know he's going to jump at the opportunity to fire some people because he's the poster ego-proceeding I-have-arrived child for perfect work ethic.
bogart 47 minutes ago
.....not only to 'trim the fat' with the oversaturated public service who the govt have to operate on overdraft paying interest and bank charges to pay salaries.......until now the NATIONSL DEBT IS CLOSE TO $8 BILLION AND THE COUNTRY DEBT IS CLOSE TO GDP RATIO IS UP TO 67.8%.....ALL OF THESE ENTITIES NEED FORENSIC AUDITS AND WHERE POLICIES AND LAW ARE NOT FOLLOWED AND MALFEASANCE PERSONS NEED TO GO TO JAIL.....35 TO 4 GLARINGLY HISTORICALLY RECORD SAYS PEOPLE DEMAND ACTION..
