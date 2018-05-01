100 Days Off: Dozens Sacked As Lloyd Cracks Down On Work-Shy Staff

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Ministry of Education has terminated contracts of a “couple dozen” contract workers who “violated their employment agreement,” Education Minister Jeffrey Lloyd, pictured, said yesterday.

The action came weeks after he revealed some 200 employees have exhibited delinquent behaviour, not going to work or failing to perform when they do go. Some people, he said, have missed work for 40, 50, 70 and 100 consecutive days, all while receiving pay.

He told reporters before Cabinet yesterday: “Some weeks ago I informed you that we identified 200 plus individuals who have in a sense violated their employment agreement and arrangement with the Ministry of Education. I indicated to you that those persons were either disciplined or terminated and I am happy to report that the disciplining process is underway and there have been some terminations and there will be more and there will be further disciplining of those who we think warrant it.”

Asked how many people have been terminated, Mr Lloyd declined to give an exact number because he said the process is ongoing; however, he said a couple dozen people have already been let go.

“It is the intention of our ministry to engage as many persons who are suitably qualified and are interested and are capable and who wish to be a part of this revolution in education that is now presently underway but there are obligations that they have to fulfil,” he said.

“First of all they’ve got to come to work and when they do come to work they must come to work on time and they must do their jobs. I think that is only fair. That’s what the Bahamian people expect. That’s what the Bahamian people deserve, that’s what the Bahamian people demand and we are going to ensure that the Bahamian people get value for their money and that’s the only thing that we are doing. So the exercise that is underway now is an exercise of fairness and equality so that we for the sake of those persons and for the sake of our country get what they just deserve.”

The delinquent workers are not limited to a single department in the ministry, Mr Lloyd said.

“These are contract workers in the Security Department, General Services Department and elsewhere.”

If not fired, workers could be disciplined, with this involving them receiving “letters of warning or suspensions,” Mr Lloyd said.

“It could also require that they submit to certain behavioural corrections and it may also require some people we see have talents and abilities may deserve one more chance and additional training and so on.”

In the past, Mr Lloyd has said he will address the problem of delinquent workers regardless of the criticism he may receive for firing people.

“I don’t have time to play with the naysayers,” he said last month.

“‘Oh listen, he’s heartless. I understand he used to be a deacon.’ Jesus called for order and responsibility and I’m not going to do anything less. Listen if you (have) a job, please come to work, come to work on time. When you come to work, please do your job and make sure you exhibit the manners and respect your parents taught you or should have taught you. But I’ll tell you this: we are going to give you the opportunity to do what you ought to do.

“And if you don’t, we are unfortunately going to have to part ways.”