Cabinet Warning Over Use Of Flag And Coat Of Arms

THE Cabinet Office has announced that all persons who wish to use the national flag or coat of arms on any articles to be produced, distributed, sold, or imported into The Bahamas, or in connection with any business on a yearly basis must obtain written permission from the minister of national security.



Additionally, persons wishing to purchase the national flag or coat of arms for resale during the independence season must have written approval from the Independence Secretariat, Cabinet Office.

The national flag must be the correct pantone colours as approved in April 2006, the government’s notice said.

The public is advised to govern themselves accordingly.