Editorial: A Presidency Like No Other, Trump Wasn’T Kidding

With the election of Donald Trump as US president, many American observers learned for the first time that many government ethics and nepotism rules do not actually apply to the Chief Executive himself. Rules makers apparently assumed anyone elected president would treat the office with the utmost respect, as Barack Obama did.

But when Trump promised on the campaign trail to govern like no other, he was not kidding. He has installed his daughter and son-in-law in key White House jobs and awarded sensitive positions all over the federal government to unqualified, venal political supporters and industry lobbyists. Trump first lied about and then refused to reveal his tax returns or meaningfully divest himself of his many business interests.

A major public facet of Trump’s businesses has been the numerous agreements he forged with firms to put his name on their products. The Washington Post recently revealed the results of an exhaustive survey of the many products that were marketed under the Trump brand at the beginning of his presidency less than 18 months ago.

At one point earlier in this century, over 20 companies in different countries on several continents sold merchandise bearing the Trump name. The concept apparently originated in the early 2000s with the then-outlandish proposal to Van Heusen shirt makers that it pay Trump to put his name on its products.

Trump was then staggering in the aftermath of a rough period when his name was most well known for corporate failures, bankruptcies and divorces from first wife Ivana and Marla Maples. Van Heusen turned down the proposal.

Things would change. Within five years, Van Heusen and others were marketing Trump branded items, for millions of dollars a year. Trump cologne was “a masculine combination of tonka bean, birchwood and musk.” Trump steaks “represent Mr Trump’s power”, a publicist reportedly boasted as the brand was launched.

There were Trump branded leather goods, Trump mattresses, Trump vodka, Trump coffee, Trump bedding, Trump eyeglasses, Trump throw blankets, Trump chandeliers, and lots of menswear, from suits to cufflinks. There was even a Trump branded urine test.

The CEO of the Luxury Institute, a high-end product consultancy, told the Post that Trump products represented “a caricature of what wealth is – as opposed to what it really is”. Trump products “appealed to those who didn’t know the difference”.

Now, after 15 months of Trump’s presidency, only two Trump brands remain. One features Trump housewares marketed in Latin America. The other is home furniture made in Turkey. Presumably, Trump’s insulting behaviour and disparaging comments about other nations and immigrants have severely damaged his appeal.

But what persuaded Van Heusen and all the others to market Trump goods in the first place? It is generally accepted the turning point was the 2004 debut of the phenomenally successful TV reality show “The Apprentice”. Trump hosted the show for many seasons and became a major television star.

The show’s popularity and financial success led to two spinoffs and the resuscitation of Trump’s finances. New York City’s media darling became a household name across the US, and through television licencing arrangements around the world.

As the Trump brand spread, the mogul’s real estate empire grew. Trump luxury buildings have sprung up in various corners of the world. Many were condominium towers, and the Robert Mueller investigation in Washington DC may reportedly probe the businesses of partners who have enriched Trump in these endeavours.

If he does investigate these deals, Mueller could look at projects in Azerbaijan, Panama, Vancouver, New York City and the so-called Little Moscow area on Sunny Isles just north of Miami Beach. Rumours of money laundering and other crimes have long surrounded Trump’s flashy real estate ventures.



Among other publications, The New York Times is following this story closely. It has joined others in implying Trump’s businesses may be subject to prosecution under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977, as twice amended, which “makes it a crime for a United States company to act with wilful blindness toward the corrupt activities of a foreign business partner”.

Last year, Trump derided the law as “horrible. The world is laughing at us”. Who will laugh last?