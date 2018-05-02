How Have We Done? B+ Or A

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

TWO Cabinet ministers have given the Minnis administration above average evaluations as the government comes upon the one-year anniversary of defeating the former Christie administration in a landslide victory.

Health Minister Dr Duane Sands said yesterday while he believes some things could have been done better, overall the government fared well.

“I believe that we could have done some things better, so a strong B or an A-. I think that’s a reasonable grade.”

Education Minister Jeff Lloyd gave a slightly lower evaluation but praised the government’s work over the last year.

He said: “B+ , oh by all means B+. We have come in at a time when it was extraordinarily difficult in this country and every metric and every measurement out there is reflecting that we are on the right track. The International Monetary Fund is saying it and other indicators are saying it.

“We have changed around the Ministry of Education’s administrative team. We have had two very successful conclaves. We have received rave reviews from our stakeholders, over 200 plus over a week ago attended a conclave at the British Colonial Hilton where we shared our views and our vision and we elicited their feedback and they are very very excited. Our team is very excited. The entire team at the Ministry of Education is very excited.

“We have had over 1,200 jobs that have been created by these Labour on the Blocks (job fairs). We have our town meetings on a regular basis. We have our constituency meetings on a regular basis. We are in the market place engaging with the Bahamian people and investors now are very excited of doing business with this country and our administration.

“We, of course, are on an anti-corruption process where we want to rid our people of this concept that there is a free lunch somewhere and that you gonna have to tip, tip, tip your way through in order for the things that you deserve to be provided you.”

Mr Lloyd continued: “Oh, we are doing phenomenally well. I keep saying we’re doing great.

“Now, of course, you are going to see the fruits of that more and more as time goes on because right now first of all we are cleaning up the mess (and) we’re laying the groundwork and then as the tree bears fruit, you’re going to be able to enjoy and we will enjoy in very short order.”