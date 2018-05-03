57-Year-Old Man Accused Over Stabbing Of Woman In Dispute

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 57-year-old man has been formally charged with attempting to murder a woman following a domestic dispute last Friday.

Wilfred Armbrister, of Marshall Road, stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt on one count of attempted murder stemming from the April 27 incident.

It is alleged that on the day in question, he attempted to murder Prearline Armbrister.

According to police reports, officers responded to a domestic complaint shortly after 11am. Upon arrival, they discovered a woman with injuries.

She was taken to hospital and was said to be in serious condition. Police said a man was in custody assisting them with the incident.

Armbrister was not required to enter a plea and the case was adjourned to June 20 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until that date or until such time that he applies to the Supreme Court for bail and is successful in doing so.