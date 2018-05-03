Bahamas Bowl All Set For Dec. 21

THE fifth annual Bahamas Bowl has been set for Friday, December 21, 2018 at 12:30pm ET.

The game, held in Nassau’s 15,000-seat Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, will be broadcast in the United States for the fifth consecutive year by ESPN.

For the third straight year, the game date falls at the start of a long holiday period in the Bahamas, allowing for an early Friday afternoon game.

“We have had great success the last two years with the move of our game to Friday afternoon as more Bahamians and their families have attended the bowl as the starting event to the holidays,” said Richard Giannini, Bahamas Bowl executive director.

“As one of the constants on the Bahamas sporting calendar, our bowl has provided exciting competition in a great Bahamian gameday atmosphere for our fans in attendance, and it continues to be a yearly showcase of the Bahamas on ESPN. Thanks to the assistance of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Atlantis, we know that the 2018 bowl will build on our success.”

The inaugural game in 2014 saw WKU beat Central Michigan 49-48 in a memorable offensive shootout.

In 2015, Western Michigan beat Middle Tennessee 45-31, Old Dominion held off Eastern Michigan 24-20 in the 2016 game and Ohio beat UAB 41-6 in last year’s game.