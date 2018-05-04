Govt To Swing The Axe Again

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
THE ten per cent reduction in spending ordered last year may be set to increase in the 2018-2019 budget cycle, Immigration Minister Brent Symonette revealed yesterday.
Mr Symonette told The Tribune ministries are facing another cut, or at minimum will be expected to hold firm to the ten per cent decrease set down last July.
He was asked about initiatives, like the establishment of an anti-corruption unit, his ministry would be requesting funding for in this upcoming budget cycle.
“To improve service,” he said, “some better facilities, one of the problems we’re facing is asking is one thing – the government also has to bring public expenditure within line of a certain percentage of the GDP.
“So we all know last year we took a 10 per cent cut. We’re also going to have to take a cut or hold the line this year so it’s very difficult to make progress.
“So the corruption unit will probably be borrowing people or seconding people from the (Royal Bahamas) Defence Force or something like that, so that’s what we have to look at.”
Last July, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced a variety of conservative fiscal measures, including a ten per cent cut in spending in all government ministries and no new public sector hiring.
The initiative was met with some scepticism, with people such as former Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller urging caution as severe austerity measures could trigger a recession.
Former Finance Minister James Smith, also an ex-Central Bank governor, told Tribune Business the Minnis administration had “very little wiggle room” to achieve such cuts because so much of the government’s annual budget was consumed by fixed costs.
This included civil servants’ salaries, debt servicing and repayments, and building rentals and other contracts that were already locked in, which were “way up there” in terms of the proportion of the budget they account for.
Mr Smith further warned that civil service “buy in” at all levels – from top to bottom – was vital if the government’s fiscal consolidation is to succeed, as he likened the public sector to “a big aircraft carrier that is hard to turn around.”
In March, Finance Minister Peter Turnquest told Tribune Business the government’s finances “will collapse in on themselves” unless the national debt’s increase is halted, warning Bahamians “more pain will be involved.”
Mr Turnquest said there was “no way” for a quick fix to The Bahamas’ fiscal woes, arguing that the predicament was “just that significant”.
OMG 8 hours, 8 minutes ago
All due to the old politicians who themselves are vey comfortable. How about prosecuting those responsible for the white elephant expense in excavating tons of curry plus the purchase of the land plus other fees for the never to be built hospital in Palmetto Point?.
TheMadHatter 7 hours, 30 minutes ago
Time for some fallopian tubes to be cut.
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 40 minutes ago
Nothing but lip service until we see significantly declining annual deficits and a material reduction in our national debt. Voters must force politicians to cut costs because no politician will ever willingly do so. It's also the very reason why our successive spendthrift governments, whether PLP or FNM, should never be fed new taxes until they have a long enough track record of serious financial responsibility - at least 3 consecutive years of significant declines in our annual deficits and national debt.
DDK 4 hours, 28 minutes ago
....and voters never want politicians to cut costs that affect the voters. Now if the politicians set an example by reducing their own salaries and those ridiculous pensions, instead of spending and travelling like there was no tomorrow........
Sickened 4 hours, 15 minutes ago
The unfunded pension amounts REALLY get me upset. I heard Central Bank workers get 25% of their salary in pension AND they don't need to contribute to it!! Who in the world (literally) gets that sort of percentage???
MartGM 1 hour, 52 minutes ago
You heard incorrectly. Central Bank workers contribute to their pensions. Those pension contributions (25%) by the Bank are a thing of the past.
John 3 hours, 38 minutes ago
They keep swinging this unemployment axe soon ain’t gonna be no more trees 🌳
bogart 54 minutes ago
With every change in govt there must staff on board to carry out work for the betterment in fullfilling good and better governance. Given the audacious examples of policies wasting money and money not there to justly paying those who have worked and assist the pore then they simply have to go. How in the world one can still keep those who have facilitated, participated, abbeted formulated, those policies that worked against the people. Even communist govt when changed there is the purges. There must be a paradime shift.....fully agree wid OMG
