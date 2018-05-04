Panthers Destroy Strykers 20-0

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

ALTHOUGH they were one of the two new teams in the New Providence Softball Association, the Hennessy Panthers made an initial statement with a 20-0 whitewashing of the Aliv Strykers.

The Panthers, made up of a number of seasoned players in the league, got a one-hit, two strike out performance from southpaw Nacara Gilbert and their bats erupted for 14 hits off loser Twyla Turnquest en route to their impressive start in last night's opening match in the Banker's Field at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex.

The men's feature game was played between BTC and the Commando Security Truckers, but no score was available up to press time.

Panthers 20,

Strykers 0

After opening the game with a 10-0 onslaught in the top of the first inning, it was just a matter of how many runs Hennessy would score and if the game would go past the third inning as a result of the mercy rule. It turned out that they put up seven more in the second and three in the third to stop the massacre after Aliv couldn't get on the scoreboard. Aliv did manage to get a 1-out one-hit single from catcher Yasmin Knowles, but that was all the Panthers could come up with as Gilbert got the job done.

"I came out here to win and I had a good defence behind me," said Gilbert of her performance. "We played good. They backed me up well and we came out here to win."

Gilbert said their goal is to win the title this year and even though this was just their first game, they are looking forward to having a great season.

While Gilbert did her job, third sacker Amarige Taylor led their offensive attack with a 3-for-4 night with five runs batted in and scored three times.

Catcher Sheena Taylor helped out by going 3-for-4 with two runs scored, second sacker Rhyissa Smith was 1-for-2 with four runs scored, left fielder Shaquel Smith was 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored and centre fielder Latoya Johnson was 2-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored.

Maria Pelacanos, the manager of the Panthers, said this is just a taste of what to expect from Hennessy. "I think the girls did well for a new team that just came into the league," she said. "So I'm looking for them to improve as we go along. I think our pitcher did an excellent job and I can only see her improving as time goes by. As for our team, we just need to work on hitting. We have to get the ball past the infield a little more and we will be okay."

The Panthers will get their first real test when they take on the defending champions Sunshine Auto Wildcats at 6:45pm on Tuesday. The Strykers, made up of players from Long Island residing in New Providence, are hoping to make the adjustment and be ready for their next game against BTC at the same latter time on Thursday.

Note: The NPSA will be back in action on Saturday night with another double header rather than take a break because of the Carnival.

Saturday's schedule

6:45pm - Platinum Pool Lady Sharks vs Johnson Lady Truckers (L)

8:15pm - C&S Hitmen vs Chances mighty Mitts (M)