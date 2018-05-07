Bpl Blames Weather For Power Outage

AREAS of New Providence were hit by power outages last night - with Bahamas Power and Light blaming “inclement weather”.
In a statement, BPL said the power supply was interrupted when the weather caused the Clifton Pier Plant to trip offline at 5.50pm.
Repairs were under way last night - though portions of the island continued to have power problems as The Tribune went to press.
As of 9pm, BPL reported that 60% of New Providence had power restored.
Comments
proudloudandfnm 12 hours, 50 minutes ago
What a.load of crap. It spried. For bout 4 minutes...
concernedcitizen 12 hours, 28 minutes ago
That is why a deal has been signed w Shell North America to come in a build a new power plant and modernize the family Islands and guarantee us a much lower rate ..Thank goodness .Since independence despite charging the highest rates in the region by far we have not been able to produce reliable electricity ,,proof is in the pudding ,,privatize it get the politicians and the hanger ons and overstaffing out of producing power ,Small and large hotels etc can,t not compete w the price of our electricity .Our stop over visitors have not increased from the late 1990,s while DR stopover have gone from 1 million to well over 3 million ,,
John 11 hours, 20 minutes ago
"Our stop over visitors have not increased from the late 1990,s while DR stopover have gone from 1 million to well over 3 million ,,'
WHY DO YOU COME HERE TO SPEW LIES AND MIS-TRUTHS? The overall Bahamas tourists numbers have doubled since the 1990's and if all the hotels in New Providence, Paradise Island, The Exumas . the Abaco's are reporting 70-100% occupancy levels, then you are not telling the truth. As for the power outage the frequency has been significantly reduced as well as the duration. In my area we were having 6 - 7 outages a day around this time last year.
Dawes 5 hours, 56 minutes ago
If you just use Nassau the highest year up to 2016 was 2006 with 1,018,816, for Bahamas as a whole it was 1996 with 1,633,105. In 2016 we had 1,481,832 stopover. Now if you include cruise ships then yes the number has been basically increasing year on year. But stopover, thats not the case.
concernedcitizen 4 hours, 53 minutes ago
john our stop over visitors have not increased from the late 90,s ,Cruise ship has .DR has tripled since the 90,s ,,Cayman has increased ,JA has increased ,,Cuba has doubled from the late 90,s .Now just b/c you type in capitals ,call me a liar ,and are too xenophobic to see reality it does not alter the facts or hard bed counts .However u are free to have whatever opinion u like ,,that does not change facts .
proudloudandfnm 10 hours, 21 minutes ago
Here's the funny part. When the power went off there was no weather. But 5 or 6 hours later weather got really bad and guess what? The power stayed on....
This is just a trump type lie...
DDK 10 hours, 9 minutes ago
No improvements with BEC/BPL, except their ability to spin yarn. Ditto in Abaco - out for over six hours last night (maintenance)!
John 9 hours, 31 minutes ago
@proudbahamian there was weather in the Western part of the island before the power outage. It was like a mini storm with strong winds and heavy rains.
Well_mudda_take_sic 9 hours, 19 minutes ago
Minnis will undoubtedly go down in my lifetime and the lifetimes of many generations of Bahamians to come as the worst PM the Bahamas has ever had.
UserOne 5 hours, 38 minutes ago
You forgot Christie already?
hrysippus 9 hours, 15 minutes ago
For power we all depend on Lights out BPL,.. , , , ,, Did Lesley ever pay his bill? Did Perry pay as well? Corrupted PLP's just weren't used to paying bills, . . . . ... Adding to the ailing Corporation's fiscal ills, . ,. , , ,,, ,,, If all them PLPS were honest and paid their bills on time, . . . . .. . The Electric Corporation out of debt could climb, . . . . ... And instead of having power plants outdated and run down, . . . ... We could decent clean electric, just like a first world town, . . . .. ..... But the shuffler got big pension, more than normal man could spend, . . . . Quarter million annually until his life comes to an end, . . . . .. But that pension does not end with the ending of his life, . . . . .. ...... Cos that pension will still be paid to his surviving wife. So he can afford a generator, unlike you and me, . . . . ..... . As we sit hot with candle lit supping on our Tea.
Sickened 9 hours, 9 minutes ago
I was out on my roofless patio yesterday (out west) when the weather rolled through. The spry was so hard my hair almost got damp and the wind... the wind was so hard it blew a plastic bag up off the ground about 10 feet until it settled hundreds of inches away. I can certainly understand why the power went out after experiencing first hand the power of nature!
