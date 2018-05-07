Bpl Blames Weather For Power Outage

AREAS of New Providence were hit by power outages last night - with Bahamas Power and Light blaming “inclement weather”.

In a statement, BPL said the power supply was interrupted when the weather caused the Clifton Pier Plant to trip offline at 5.50pm.

Repairs were under way last night - though portions of the island continued to have power problems as The Tribune went to press.

As of 9pm, BPL reported that 60% of New Providence had power restored.