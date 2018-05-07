Dream Turns Nightmare As Cruise Ship Hall Floods

THE Carnival Dream cruise ship was likened to the water-logged cabins of the iconic “Titanic” when a mechanical issue flooded a deck hallway.

A cruise passenger told the media it felt as though she and her family had been transported to a scene from the late 90s disaster-romance film when a break in the ship’s fire suppression system dumped gallons of water onto Deck 9.

Marla Haase, in photos and video posted to her Facebook page on Thursday, asked social media friends to pray for her and other passengers as water poured from the walls.

“We heard the violins and the silverware all came crashing down. What in the world... say a prayer for (us) all,” Ms Haase wrote, referring to an iconic scene from the 1997 movie.

The incident - which happened on day five of a seven-day Western Caribbean route - was said to have affected 50 staterooms on that level.

“Our onboard teams began cleanup immediately related to this clean water from a fire suppression system,” said Carnival in a statement to Fox News.

“We appreciate our guests’ understanding and sincerely apologise for this disruption. We also thank our crew members for their quick action and hard work.”

The ship left New Orleans on April 29, and was due to return on Sunday.