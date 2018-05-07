‘Minnis Does Not Talk To Ingraham’, Says Christie

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis gave an impromptu defence of his relationship with the country’s former leader, Hubert Ingraham, Friday night at a party celebrating the 90th birthday of Sir Arthur Foulkes.
He was egged on by his predecessor in office Perry Christie who, in a lighthearted moment, spoke of the relationship the country’s former and current prime ministers share.
“I thought it was difficult when Minnis wouldn’t talk to me,” Mr Christie said midway during his toast to Sir Arthur at an event at the Balmoral Club. “But when you don’t talk to Hubert then I know…”
“I don’t have to hide the fact that Minnis and I have a better relationship than him and Hubert.”
“Notwithstanding the fact that (Dr Minnis) led to my defeat, I went to a church service and he and I sat together; he didn’t speak to me but I spoke well on him, so you owe me.
“…Now that I’ve taken advantage of the occasion to ensure that as a result of what I’ve said the two Huberts will make up on (Sir Arthur’s) 90th birthday, our democracy will be advanced by that much.”
Mr Christie’s jokes––steeped in an awkward truth, people familiar with the three men say––stirred the audience.
Near the end of his 11-minute reflection on Sir Arthur, Mr Ingraham referred to it.
“Perry, I shall not take your bait,” the former Free National Movement leader said. “I will talk to you at the bar at Baha Mar later tonight.”
Dr Minnis also addressed the comments.
“Perry, if there’s one thing I’ve learned from you, you always said, ‘the man who speaks last has the greater advantage,’” Dr Minnis said. “So let me clear the record now. Ingraham and I have always been friends; we’ve always loved each other and that won’t change.
“Throughout our years we’ve always learned to agree to disagree. Our relationship is so tight that we even share the same name Hubert Alexander. And then I want to remind you that Hubert, myself, Delores and my wife Pat went on a cruise, Delores and Pat went to their rooms and Hubert and I went to a casino. There were two young ladies who came to rap to us and very interestingly, the one who was rapping to Hubert, her name was Delores and the one who was rapping to me, her name was Pat. That was extremely coincidental.
“You would remember that Hubert, when we got to the room, we told both Delores and Pat and they laughed and they said if they were fools they could have kept both of you,” the prime minister said.
Dr Minnis served as minister of health in Mr Ingraham’s Cabinet between 2007 and 2012 before succeeding him as leader of the FNM.
Mr Christie and Mr Ingraham, former law partners turned political rivals, remain very close and communicate frequently, The Tribune understands.
Well_mudda_take_sic 9 hours, 28 minutes ago
But of course Christie and Ingraham enjoy a tremendous relationship. For decades these two buffoons tag teamed the Bahamian people at the polls, all the while feathering their own nests and the nests of their cronies. Meanwhile they ran our country and our way of life right into the ground. Now in their retirement years they both laugh heartily at how easy it was to pull the wool over the eyes of most Bahamian voters. What a pathetic joke!
John 9 hours, 15 minutes ago
Regardless of who is talking to whom, the time has come for all hands to come on deck and try to revive this country’s economy. It is so sad and depressing, scary even, to see the number of businesses closings day after day, month after month and especially in this year. Some blame Amazon and online shopping. But Amazon and online don’t sell cooked food to compete with the Carl’s Jr’s, the Burger King and the numerous chicken shacks and yes even Chinese restaurants that have closed. Not to mention the number of mom and pop stores and even Marathon is seeing its share of stores closing. Bay Street East is really gone and the stores on main Bay Street are fighting for survival. Of course the module for retail businesses has changed. Many stores have moved to little or no inventory and higher prices and wider profit margins but those formats only work for a short while. But can government do something at least to maintain the economy if not stimulate it? With every business that closes its doors government revenue erodes even more. And that means two things: higher deficits and more borrowings or more tax burden placed on the businesses that remain open.
Sickened 8 hours, 58 minutes ago
Quiet everyone!!! Perry has something to say! LMAO!!!
sheeprunner12 8 hours, 42 minutes ago
Perry and HAI are the past ........ Relics of the SLOP regime ......... Minnis is of a new post-SLOP political class, even though he was brought up under HAI ...... But Minnis should work to make the SLOP generation uncomfortable with their entitlements and PEPs in key government Offices and Boards .......... It is time for Minnis to drain the SLOP swamp in Nassau.
joeblow 8 hours, 32 minutes ago
Whenever he appears in the press my nausea returns. Please go away!
TalRussell 8 hours, 11 minutes ago
birdiestrachan 7 hours, 19 minutes ago
Mr. Christie you did a good job and you have left much in place for the FNM Government. never mind the two Huberts they deserve each other. Just when one thought that the FNM papa was beyond the Pale. here comes roc wit doc. a visionless group,
