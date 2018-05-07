Updated: Two Dead After Stabbing Incidents

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
aturnquest@tribunemedia.net
WEEKEND stabbings claimed the lives of a woman and a man in two separate incidents in Nassau.
Both killings occurred on Friday and bring the country’s homicide count to 29.
Police last night issued alerts for two suspects in relation to the killings.
According to police, the woman was stabbed after she got into an argument with a man on Malcolm Road off Baillou Hill Road.
She was stabbed after 6pm and died shortly after being taken to hospital.
Several hours later, police were called to an argument at Potter’s Cay Dock between a group of men.
A man was stabbed as a result of that fight, and attempts by paramedics to revive him were unsuccessful.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Police are seeking two men following the latest killings. Kevin Gardiner is being sought in relation to the killing at Malcolm Road. He is 27 years old, between 5ft 6in and 5ft 9in and slim with a dark brown complexion. Marco Culmer, 25, of Frank Edgecombe Way, Fox Hill, is being sought in relation to the Potter’s Cay killing. He is between 5ft 10in and 6ft tall, with a medium-heavy build and a dark complexion.
Friday’s fatal stabbings follow a recent announcement by National Security Minister Marvin Dames that overall crime figures were “trending downward” for the first quarter of this year.
Speaking in the House of Assembly two weeks ago, Mr Dames revealed murders were on the decline by 45.2 per cent, although he conceded “there is still a lot of work left to be done.”
The minister added that armed robberies were down by some 31.8 per cent, crimes against the person and property showed a decrease of 14 per cent nationwide and stolen vehicles were down 13 per cent.
Before Friday’s incidents, the last murder recorded in the country was on April 27, when Perez Dames was shot dead in Abaco.
Meanwhile, police yesterday said they want to speak with a man known only as “Monkey,” who they believe can help with a murder investigation. Police are asking for his correct name and whereabouts.
In other crime matters, police are asking for any information that may assist them in their investigations into an armed robbery that occurred Friday morning.
A man armed with a firearm reportedly entered a Carmichael Road liquor store and robbed an employee of cash before escaping on foot sometime around 9am.
Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call police at 919, 911, or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 328-TIPS.
Comments
birdiestrachan 1 day, 9 hours ago
I am sorry to read of two more persons loosing their lives to violence. No Games Dames stop patting yourself on the back and pushing out your chest. Murder goes much deeper than any political party, or who is, or is not commissioner of Police.
When you guys boast you and your friends in the print media. Satan who resides very close to you all hears, and put hell up in the evil ones.
sheeprunner12 1 day, 8 hours ago
Have we exchanged guns for knives?????? ....... Did no one see these incidents brewing???
rawbahamian 1 day, 4 hours ago
We are fighting an issue that involves stupidity and ignorance.stupitity on the part if the attacker and ignorance on the part of the attackee.
John 1 day ago
So if you don’t believe in spiritual warfare peep this: London has reported the greatest number of stabbing sin it’s his over the past two weeks. A young boy in the US took a knife to school and stabbed another student multiple times. One of these two incidents involved a female stabbing another female. When a relative tried to intervene he was stabbed about the body and in the head and neck. He ended up stabbing his attacker and she died. Then of course there was the lady who died when a plastic bag was placed over her head. Even though her death was suspicious, no one has been charged as yet. Trump still wants to arm teachers and even more Americans. Studies show then when weapons are available and a conflict arises, the weapons will be used.
John 15 hours, 11 minutes ago
And Donald Trump has come under fire for saying a very prestigious hospital in London has become like a war zone with blood all over the floors and walls due to ‘knife crimes.’ Most of the victims of stabbing in London are black. Some are 13 and 14 year olds recruited by gangs to sell drugs. Trump believes that more guns, arming more citizens, will solve The stabbings problem.
John 15 hours, 3 minutes ago
Now that these killings are hitting in the hearts of the UK they are getting worldwide attention and everyone is becoming aware of the seriousness of the problem. Trump who still is pandering to the National Rifle Association will be met with mass protests when he visits the UK latter this year for suggesting that more citizens be armed with guns to combat (Britain’s) stabbings.
Sickened 8 hours, 55 minutes ago
Don't they look like good christian boys???
