Updated: Two Dead After Stabbing Incidents

WEEKEND stabbings claimed the lives of a woman and a man in two separate incidents in Nassau.

Both killings occurred on Friday and bring the country’s homicide count to 29.

Police last night issued alerts for two suspects in relation to the killings.

According to police, the woman was stabbed after she got into an argument with a man on Malcolm Road off Baillou Hill Road.

She was stabbed after 6pm and died shortly after being taken to hospital.

Several hours later, police were called to an argument at Potter’s Cay Dock between a group of men.

A man was stabbed as a result of that fight, and attempts by paramedics to revive him were unsuccessful.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police are seeking two men following the latest killings. Kevin Gardiner is being sought in relation to the killing at Malcolm Road. He is 27 years old, between 5ft 6in and 5ft 9in and slim with a dark brown complexion. Marco Culmer, 25, of Frank Edgecombe Way, Fox Hill, is being sought in relation to the Potter’s Cay killing. He is between 5ft 10in and 6ft tall, with a medium-heavy build and a dark complexion.

Friday’s fatal stabbings follow a recent announcement by National Security Minister Marvin Dames that overall crime figures were “trending downward” for the first quarter of this year.

Speaking in the House of Assembly two weeks ago, Mr Dames revealed murders were on the decline by 45.2 per cent, although he conceded “there is still a lot of work left to be done.”

The minister added that armed robberies were down by some 31.8 per cent, crimes against the person and property showed a decrease of 14 per cent nationwide and stolen vehicles were down 13 per cent.

Before Friday’s incidents, the last murder recorded in the country was on April 27, when Perez Dames was shot dead in Abaco.

Meanwhile, police yesterday said they want to speak with a man known only as “Monkey,” who they believe can help with a murder investigation. Police are asking for his correct name and whereabouts.

In other crime matters, police are asking for any information that may assist them in their investigations into an armed robbery that occurred Friday morning.

A man armed with a firearm reportedly entered a Carmichael Road liquor store and robbed an employee of cash before escaping on foot sometime around 9am.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call police at 919, 911, or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 328-TIPS.